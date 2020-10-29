Maryland seeking sacks and turnovers after not getting any in season-opening loss: ‘Everything is fixable’

“If you want to stop the run, you either have to add an extra guy in the box or you’ve got to do a good job of making sure that the A gap, the B gap and the C gap are controlled by players with your colored jersey on,” he said. “Too many times, we played out of gaps, and we allowed Northwestern to have their way, and they made some big plays in the run game. My expectation is that we will get that thing cleaned up this week, we’ll play our gaps with discipline, but also do a better job of attacking and adding numbers into the box because they want to run the football, and they want to take shots.”