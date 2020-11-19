Maryland cancels Saturday’s football game against Michigan State due to coronavirus outbreak

“I am gutted for our team and for our fans,” Locksley said in the release. “This team is eager to play and compete and continue the growth we’ve seen this season. This virus is testing our players and coaches right now, but I have no doubt that we will emerge as a stronger unit for having gone through this together. As for me personally, I am feeling strong, with only minor symptoms. I will continue to lead this program virtually and our game preparations for Indiana will begin immediately.”