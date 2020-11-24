Maryland football returns to sense of normalcy with ‘a new focus’ after coronavirus outbreak

“We’ve tried to develop this team knowing COVID would be an issue and the respect that we have for COVID in terms of its effect on the program,” he said. “So now we need these guys that maybe haven’t played major roles to step up and step into the next-man-up mentality that you’ve got to create. It’s no different from any other type of injury that you have. So we’re not a team that’s going to make excuses, and we’re not going to go in and say, ‘Woe is me’ because of certain guys that we don’t have. As a coaching staff, I can tell you that we’re going to put together the best plan we can possibly put together and put our players in the best possible positions to make plays in all three phases.”