Manning up: Why playing ‘dirty’ is a compliment for Maryland’s blossoming cornerbacks

“The run-pass option is very deadly against a zone because you are trying to read the quarterback’s eyes, and you’re trying to read a lot of other things, and in man coverage, my first responsibility has to be to my man, almost to a fault in that run support can almost be a second priority,” he said. “And to Maryland’s credit, when you do man coverage, you’re also able to challenge some of these quarterbacks. A college quarterback might be able to throw it into zone coverage where it’s a little bit softer. But in man coverage, the windows are tighter. So you’re challenging the college quarterback to be more accurate with his passing.”