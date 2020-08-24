xml:space="preserve">
Scott Van Pelt debuts ‘SportsCenter’ show from D.C. tonight. Terps around the world are excited.

Tim Schwartz
By
Baltimore Sun
Aug 24, 2020 4:49 PM
SportsCenter host Scott Van Pelt, seen sitting courtside during basketball game between Maryland and Ohio State men's basketball game on Feb. 23, 2019, in College Park, Md., is set to debut his show from Washington, D.C., tonight.
SportsCenter host Scott Van Pelt, seen sitting courtside during basketball game between Maryland and Ohio State men's basketball game on Feb. 23, 2019, in College Park, Md., is set to debut his show from Washington, D.C., tonight. (Patrick Semansky/AP)

Starting tonight, whenever Scott Van Pelt echoes his catchphrase “Let’s go to Bentley’s!” he will be just a metro ride away.

That’s because Van Pelt, who graduated from University of Maryland in 1988 and has continued to rep his home school during his tenure on ESPN, is set to debut “SportsCenter” from his new home in Washington, D.C., at 1 a.m., much to the excitement of Terps around the country.

Van Pelt, who was last seen on ESPN on July 3 saying goodbye to his Bristol, Connecticut, home during his midnight “SportsCenter” show he has hosted since 2015, has received his fair share of support ahead of his debut show being held at the same D.C. location as “Pardon the Interruption”.

Stanford Steve, SVP’s co-host, tweeted a clip from the new digs on Thursday:
University of Maryland athletics is so excited that their Twitter account was taken over by “SVP super fans” called #StanPelts to honor their fellow Terp on his big day. The account has been sharing tweets from Maryland coaches and famous alumni throughout the day.

