Maryland football coach Mike Locksley announced after practice Wednesday that senior wide receiver and punt returner DJ Turner, who has not played since being charged Sept. 20 with driving under the influence of alcohol by campus police, will not play again this season.
Turner has continued to practice and attend team meetings while addressing what Locksley had called “non-football issues.” Locksley said that if Turner takes care of his off-field problems, he could get a redshirt year and play next season, since he only appeared in the team’s first three games. The NCAA allows players to compete in up to four games in a season without losing a year of eligibility.
Turner had four catches for 84 yards in the first three games and returned three punts for 107 yards, including a 40-yard touchdown against Howard.
Locksley also said Wednesday that graduate transfer quarterback Josh Jackson, who suffered a high-ankle sprain in a 48-7 win at Rutgers on Oct. 5, has returned to practice on a limited basis. When he will be ready to play again is uncertain and will depend on the swelling in his right ankle and foot.
Redshirt sophomore running back Anthony McFarland Jr. has still not practiced because of a high-ankle sprain that Locksley said he suffered in the Sept. 14 loss at Temple. McFarland, who was held to just 4 yards on four carries at Purdue, remains “day-to-day” for Saturday’s game against Indiana.