Instant analysis: Cowan scores 26 to lead five in double figures as Maryland routs Marshall, 104-67

Junior guard Anthony Cowan Jr. scored a game-high 26 points as Maryland defeated a previously undefeated Marshall squad, 104-67, Friday night at Xfinity Center.

Maryland (6-0) scored in triple digits for the first time since a 100-65 win over Ohio State on Jan. 16, 2016.

Cowan ended the night just one point shy of his previous career high of 27 points from a 92-91 overtime win at Illinois last season. He did make a career-best 10 field goals and tied a season-high with six assists.

Maryland had all five starters finish with double digits in points. Freshman guard Eric Ayala had a career-best 20 points on 5-for-6 shooting from 3-point range, sophomore forward Bruno Fernando had 18 points and a career-high-tying 16 rebounds, and freshman forward Jalen Smith (Mount St. Joseph) and sophomore guard Darryl Morsell (Mount St. Joseph) each chipped in 10 points and five rebounds.

The Terps ended the first half on a 15-4 run to enjoy a 53-38 advantage at halftime. They further distanced themselves from the Thundering Herd by scoring the first 13 points of the second half, and the rout was on.

Sophomore forward Jannson Williams scored a career-best 24 points on 9-for-11 shooting, including 6-for-7 from 3-point range, to lead Marshall (4-1).

INSTANT ANALYSIS: The Thanksgiving holiday did not appear to slow the Terps, who turned a close game midway through the first half into a laugher. The play of Cowan garnered the spotlight, but the emergence of Ayala and Morsell could force opposing defenses to extend out, which could open up opportunities for Fernando and Smith on the inside. The true test will come Wednesday when Maryland welcomes No. 4 Virginia to College Park.

