Maryland’s men’s basketball head coach Kevin Willard, left, and women’s basketball head coach Brenda Frese took the honors of breaking ground for the new Barry P. Gossett Basketball Performance Center at the University of Maryland on Thursday, June 22, 2023.

Maryland’s men’s basketball head coach Kevin Willard, left, and women’s basketball head coach Brenda Frese took the honors of breaking ground for the new Barry P. Gossett Basketball Performance Center at the University of Maryland on Thursday, June 22, 2023. (Kevin Richardson )

Maryland breaks ground on basketball performance center | PHOTOS

University of Maryland’s in College Park held a groundbreaking ceremony on a new Barry P. Gossett Basketball Performance Center at the University of Maryland on Thursday, June 22, 2023.

Maryland’s women’s basketball head coach Brenda Frese talks about the importance of the new Barry P. Gossett Basketball Performance Center at the University of Maryland on Thursday, June 22, 2023.

Maryland’s women’s basketball head coach Brenda Frese talks about the importance of the new Barry P. Gossett Basketball Performance Center at the University of Maryland on Thursday, June 22, 2023. (Kevin Richardson )

Maryland’s Athletics Director Damon Evans talks about the importance of the new Barry P. Gossett Basketball Performance Center at the University of Maryland on Thursday, June 22, 2023.

Maryland’s Athletics Director Damon Evans talks about the importance of the new Barry P. Gossett Basketball Performance Center at the University of Maryland on Thursday, June 22, 2023. (Kevin Richardson )

Maryland’s men’s basketball head coach Kevin Willard, left, Barry P. Gossett, center, and women’s basketball head coach Brenda Frese, right, at the groundbreaking for the new Barry P. Gossett Basketball Performance Center at the University of Maryland on Thursday, June 22, 2023.

Maryland’s men’s basketball head coach Kevin Willard, left, Barry P. Gossett, center, and women’s basketball head coach Brenda Frese, right, at the groundbreaking for the new Barry P. Gossett Basketball Performance Center at the University of Maryland on Thursday, June 22, 2023. (Kevin Richardson )

Former Maryland Terps men’s basketball coach Gary Williams, left, and ESPN sports anchor and Maryland alum Scott Van Pelt, right, attended the groundbreaking for the new Barry P. Gossett Basketball Performance Center at the University of Maryland on Thursday, June 22, 2023.

Former Maryland Terps men’s basketball coach Gary Williams, left, and ESPN sports anchor and Maryland alum Scott Van Pelt, right, attended the groundbreaking for the new Barry P. Gossett Basketball Performance Center at the University of Maryland on Thursday, June 22, 2023. (Kevin Richardson )

ESPN sports anchor and Maryland alum Scott Van Pelt on the importance of the new Barry P. Gossett Basketball Performance Center at the University of Maryland on Thursday, June 22, 2023.

ESPN sports anchor and Maryland alum Scott Van Pelt on the importance of the new Barry P. Gossett Basketball Performance Center at the University of Maryland on Thursday, June 22, 2023. (Kevin Richardson )

Maryland President Darryll J. Pines talks about the importance of the new Barry P. Gossett Basketball Performance Center at the University of Maryland on Thursday, June 22, 2023.

Maryland President Darryll J. Pines talks about the importance of the new Barry P. Gossett Basketball Performance Center at the University of Maryland on Thursday, June 22, 2023. (Kevin Richardson )

The ceremonial construction helmet at the groundbreaking of the new Barry P. Gossett Basketball Performance Center at the University of Maryland on Thursday, June 22, 2023.

The ceremonial construction helmet at the groundbreaking of the new Barry P. Gossett Basketball Performance Center at the University of Maryland on Thursday, June 22, 2023. (Kevin Richardson)

