‘I’ve always wanted to go to Maryland’: Terps lock in half-dozen Baltimore-area football recruits

“As the game changes in college ball, running backs play slot and do a lot of different things,” Hemby said. “I want to be a hybrid. I always looked up to Alvin Kamara [of the New Orleans Saints] because he’s positionless, but he’s on offense. So, coming in playing running back, ‘Hey. Go to slot.’ I want to be able to be able to impact my offense, impact my coaches and not be a burden. I want to be a running back that can do anything at all times.”