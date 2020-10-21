Maryland OL Austin Fontaine returns to team after opting out because of COVID-19 concerns

When Fontaine initially elected not to play this fall, the offensive line had to fill some holes. While sophomore Jaelyn Duncan was cemented at left tackle and senior and Rimington Trophy Watch candidate Johnny Jordan was locked in at center, redshirt junior Marcus Minor, who had started 10 of 12 games at right tackle last fall, switched to right guard, and sophomore Spencer Anderson was penciled in at right tackle where he made one start. Junior Johari Branch, the No. 2 junior college guard in the nation according to JCGridiron.com, was recruited to start at left guard.