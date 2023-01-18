After breaking every major passing record in Maryland football history, QB Taulia Tagovailoa will return for senior season

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) in action during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Ohio State, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in College Park. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) (Nick Wass/AP)

Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa announced Wednesday that he will return to Maryland for his redshirt senior season.

Tagovailoa’s decision comes a few weeks after leading the Terps past NC State in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, capping off a strong 2022 season, during which he threw for 3,008 yards, 18 touchdowns and eight interceptions while becoming the first Maryland quarterback to be named second-team All-Big Ten Conference.

Tagovailoa has solidified himself as one of the best quarterbacks in program history. The Hawaii native is the program’s all-time record-holder in completions (670), passing yards (7,879), completion percentage (68%), total offensive yards, passing touchdowns (51) and total touchdowns (59).

Tagovailoa is also the first Maryland quarterback to have two seasons of 3,000 or more passing yards after throwing for 3,860 yards in 2021, which was the sixth-most in Big Ten history.

Tagovailoa’s return is a major boost for a Maryland team that wants to build off its first eight-win season since 2010. The three-year starter will give the Terps an established starting quarterback mixed with a strong running back group, featuring redshirt freshmen Roman Hemby and Antwain Littleton II, sophomore tight end Corey Dyches, and wide receivers Tai Felton, Octavian Smith Jr., and transfers Tyrese Chambers and Kaden Prather.

Tagovailoa, the brother of Miami Dolphins quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, will have an opportunity to climb up the Big Ten record books. He is currently ranked 41st in league history in career touchdown passes, tied for 26th in completions and 32nd in passing yards.