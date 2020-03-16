Maryland basketball season ends with potential, just as it began, and more takeaways from shortened campaign

Maryland spent the majority of the season ranked in the top half of the AP poll, courtesy of a nine-game winning streak in the middle of its conference slate. The Terps were able to adjust after the departure of the Mitchell twins, which forced a bigger workload onto the team’s top-six players. Despite a two-game losing streak that deprived the Terps of the opportunity to win the Big Ten regular-season title outright, their win against Michigan on Senior Day captured the program’s first conference title since 2009 and its first since joining the Big Ten in 2014.