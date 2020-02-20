No. 7 Maryland women’s basketball overpowers Wisconsin, 85-56, for 12th straight win

Army West Point 75, Loyola Maryland 55: The host Black Knights (6-19, 2-12 Patriot League) used a 30-11 run in the fourth quarter to beat the Greyhounds (7-18, 4-10). Alexis Gray had 15 points and Delaney Connolly had 10 points to lead Loyola, which hosts Lafayette on Saturday at 4 p.m.