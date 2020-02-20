No. 7 Maryland women’s basketball overpowers Wisconsin, 85-56, for 12th straight win

Kaila Charles scored 16 points while Shakira Austin and Diamond Miller each added 12 to help the No. 7 Maryland women’s basketball team rout host Wisconsin, 85-56, on Wednesday night.
Maryland (22-5, 14-2 Big Ten) holds a half-game lead in the conference standings ahead of Northwestern with two games to go in the regular season.
Junior Niya Beverly and freshman reserve Julie Pospisilova scored 10 points apiece for the Badgers (11-16, 3-13).
The Terps have strung together 12 consecutive wins and haven't lost since a 66-61 setback at Iowa on Jan. 9. They won the two-game regular-season series over Wisconsin, and hold an 8-0 series record.
Stephanie Jones (Aberdeen) added 11 points and nine rebounds for Maryland.
Maryland scored 33 points off Wisconsin turnovers. The Badgers had 23 of their 25 turnovers in the first half.
The Terrapins held the Badgers to 17 first-half points, which was Wisconsin's lowest total in a half this season. Wisconsin has lost six straight games.
Taylor Mikesell delivered 12 points to round out double-digit scorers for the Terps.
Maryland entered the game with a 12.6 steals-per-game average, which was ranked ninth-best in the nation. The Terps had 14 steals on Wednesday.
Maryland hosts Purdue on Feb. 25 and plays at Minnesota on March 1 to wrap up the Big Ten Conference regular-season schedule.
UMBC 54, Albany 44: The host Retrievers (9-15, 5-8 America East) went on a 15-3 run in the second quarter to pull away from the Great Danes (9-17, 5-8). Te’yJah Oliver scored 14 points for UMBC.
American 48, Navy 40: Mary Kate Ulasewicz scored 15 points, but the host Mids (7-18, 2-12 Patriot League) fell to the Eagles (10-14, 6-8). The loss was the sixth in a row.
Army West Point 75, Loyola Maryland 55: The host Black Knights (6-19, 2-12 Patriot League) used a 30-11 run in the fourth quarter to beat the Greyhounds (7-18, 4-10). Alexis Gray had 15 points and Delaney Connolly had 10 points to lead Loyola, which hosts Lafayette on Saturday at 4 p.m.
Virginia Union 59, Bowie State 44: Talanya Hutton had 12 points, but the visiting Bulldogs (21-4, 11-3 Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association) fell to the Panthers (21-3, 12-2),
Notre Dame Maryland 71, Keystone 70: Ariana Alleyne went 1-for-2 from the line with three seconds left to lift the host Gators (17-7, 13-4 Colonial States Athletic Conference) over the Giants (18-6, 16-1). Alleyne finished with 15 points.
Johns Hopkins 67, Franklin & Marshall 45: Diarra Oden scored 18 points to lead the visiting Blue Jays (16-8, 13-6 Centennial Conference) over the Diplomats (11-12, 9-10). Hopkins opened with a 20-9 run.
McDaniel 68, Washington College 48: Natalie Mehl scored 15 points and Meggie Burgess had 13 points to lead the host Green Terror (10-14, 6-13 Centennial) over the Shorewomen (10-14, 7-12). McDaniel built a 39-23 lead in the first half.
Salisbury 55, Mary Washington 49: Lauren Fortescue (14 points) and Kaylee Otlowski (13 points) led the host Sea Gulls (11-14, 4-6 Capital Athletic Conference) over the Eagles (17-8, 6-4).
West Liberty 68, Frostburg State 65: Taylor Johnson made two free throws with 1:02 left to break a 64-64 tie and the visiting Hilltoppers (10-15, 6-13 Mountain East Conference) hung on to beat the Bobcats (4-21, 3-16), Amanda Emory (Seton Keough) had 18 points for Frostburg State.
Catholic 87, Goucher 55: Kyani Quarles and Anise Williams each scored 15 points, but the visiting Gophers (5-19, 1-12 Landmark Conference) fell to the Cardinals (20-4, 11-2). The loss was the fourth in a row.
York 103, St. Mary’s 67: Gina Seifert had a game-high 31 points, but the host Seahawks (3-21, 0-10 CAC) fell to the Spartans (15-10, 6-4). York shot 14-for-27 from 3-point range.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.