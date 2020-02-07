No. 13 Maryland women’s basketball beats No. 18 Indiana, 79-69, for eighth straight win

Kaila Charles scored 21 points to help the No. 13 Maryland women’s basketball team secure a 79-69 win over host No. 18 Indiana on Thursday night.
Ashley Owusu scored 19 points and Taylor Mikesell and Blair Watson each added 10 for the Terps (19-4, 10-2 Big Ten), who won their eighth straight game to pull into a tie with Iowa for first place in the Big Ten.
Charles shot 10-for-13 from the field and added 11 rebounds, four assists and two blocks for Maryland, which hosts Rutgers on Sunday at noon.
Frostburg State 54, Concord 51: Amanda Emory (Seton Keough) had 18 points to lead the host Bobcats (4-17, 3-12 Mountain East Conference) over the Mountain Lions (13-8, 9-5). The victory ended a three-game losing streak.
McDaniel 66, Bryn Mawr 39: Anna Mondoro scored 12 points to lead the host Green Terror (7-12, 4-11 Centennial Conference) over the Owls (1-20, 0-16).
Haverford 53, Washington College 42: The visiting Fords (17-3, 14-1 Centennial) led start to finish over the Shorewomen (8-13, 5-11). Taylor Samuels scored 10 points for Washington College.
Dickinson 66, Johns Hopkins 43: The host Red Devils (11-10, 9-7 Centennial) used a 13-0 run in the first half to pull away from the Blue Jays (12-8, 9-6). Diarra Oden had 12 points for Hopkins.
Men
Mount St. Mary’s 67, Long Island 63: The visiting Mount (10-13, 6-4 Northeast Conference) took the lead in the closing three minutes of the first half and held off the Sharks (10-13, 5-5) to win. Mount St. Mary’s was led by Jalen Gibbs and Nana Opoku each with 15 points, Damian Chong Qui (McDonogh) with 13 points and Malik Jefferson with 11 points. Long Island rallied to within 65-62 with 14 seconds left, but Qui made two free throws with 11 seconds left
Delaware 84, Towson 78: Allen Betrand tied a career-high with 23 points and Brian Fobbs had 19 points, but the visiting Tigers (13-11, 7-5 Colonial Athletic Association) fell to the Blue Hens (17-7, 7-4). Delaware led 65-62 with 4:16 left in the game. Delaware has won five in a row.