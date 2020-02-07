No. 13 Maryland women’s basketball beats No. 18 Indiana, 79-69, for eighth straight win

Mount St. Mary’s 67, Long Island 63: The visiting Mount (10-13, 6-4 Northeast Conference) took the lead in the closing three minutes of the first half and held off the Sharks (10-13, 5-5) to win. Mount St. Mary’s was led by Jalen Gibbs and Nana Opoku each with 15 points, Damian Chong Qui (McDonogh) with 13 points and Malik Jefferson with 11 points. Long Island rallied to within 65-62 with 14 seconds left, but Qui made two free throws with 11 seconds left