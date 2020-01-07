Kaila Charles had 28 points, seven rebounds and four steals to help the No. 17 Maryland women’s basketball team beat Ohio State, 72-62, on Monday night in College Park.
Charles scored eight points during a game-changing 13-0 run midway through the fourth quarter for the first double-digit lead of the game with 3:52 left.
Blair Watson, Stephanie Jones (Aberdeen) and Ashley Owusu each added eight points for Maryland (11-3, 2-1 Big Ten). Charles was 13 of 19 from the field, and Maryland forced 25 turnovers, with 15 coming in the second half.
Each team shot over 50% from the field in the first half, but Ohio State pulled ahead, 42-35, at the break by making six of 13 3-point attempts. Jacy Sheldon led Ohio State with 10 points and Charles had 10 points.
Dorka Juhasz and Sheldon each scored 12 points for Ohio State (8-6, 1-2). Juhasz also grabbed eight rebounds and Braxtin Miller scored 11 points.
Norfolk State 85, Coppin State 48: Chanette Hicks scored 24 points to lead the visiting Spartans (8-7, 2-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) over the Eagles (0-14, 0-2).
Aliyah Lawson scored 15 points and Jalynda Salley added 11 for Coppin State, which plays at Bethune-Cookman on Saturday.
Morgan State 77, South Carolina State 47: Chelsea Mitchell had 21 points and 16 rebounds to help the host Bears (5-10, 1-1 MEAC) beat the Bulldogs (2-12, 1-1).
Dahnye Redd added 19 points and Ja’Niah Henson had 11 for Morgan State, which shot 45.6% from the field, scored 42 points in the paint and outrebounded S.C. State 42-22. The Bears play at Florida A&M on Saturday.
Men
Norfolk State 82, Coppin State 59: Jermaine Bishop scored 21 points to help the visiting Spartans (5-11, 1-0 MEAC) beat the Eagles (4-12, 0-1).
Andrew Robinson scored 18 points Dejuan Clayton added 12 and Koby Thomas chipped in 10 points and a team-high seven rebounds for Coppin State, which plays at Bethune-Cookman on Saturday.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.