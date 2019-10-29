The Maryland women’s basketball team will host Lincoln University (Pa.) in the Terps’ second and final exhibition matchup Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Xfinity Center. Admission to Tuesday’s preseason game is free. Parking will open in lots 9B, 4B, 11B and the Terrapin Trail Garage at 4 p.m. Maryland beat California University of Pennsylvania, 109-67, on Friday night in the Terps’ first exhibition. The Terps shot 73.8% from the field (45-for-61) and 7-for-10 from the 3-point line. Sophomore Taylor Mikesell scored 17 points, senior Stephanie Jones added 15 points and sophomore Shakira Austin had 14. The freshman class tallied a total of 29 points. Ashley Owusu led the class with 13 points and three assists. Faith Masonius scored nine, shooting 50 percent from the field, while Diamond Miller scored seven, but lead the Terps with eight rebounds. The Terps will officially open the new season Nov. 5 with a home matchup against Wagner at 11 a.m.
College football: Maryland will travel to No. 3 Ohio State on Nov. 9 to take on the Buckeyes in a game that will kick at noon and air on Fox, the Big Ten announced. Maryland (3-5, 1-4 Big Ten) is set to host No. 14 Michigan for its annual homecoming game at noon this Saturday at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Ohio State (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) is off this weekend after defeating No. 13 Wisconsin, 38-7, this past Saturday.
Coppin State Hall of Fame: Coppin State announced its Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2020, including Brian Pisani (baseball), Doug Robertson (women’s basketball coach), Stephen Stewart (men’s basketball), Rashida Suber (women’s basketball) and the 1975-76 men’s basketball team. The 2020 Hall of Fame class was voted in by a committee of nine former Coppin State student-athletes, coaches, and administrators. Members of the Hall of Fame class will be inducted during Homecoming Weekend on Saturday, February 22, 2020.