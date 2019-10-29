The Maryland women’s basketball team will host Lincoln University (Pa.) in the Terps’ second and final exhibition matchup Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Xfinity Center. Admission to Tuesday’s preseason game is free. Parking will open in lots 9B, 4B, 11B and the Terrapin Trail Garage at 4 p.m. Maryland beat California University of Pennsylvania, 109-67, on Friday night in the Terps’ first exhibition. The Terps shot 73.8% from the field (45-for-61) and 7-for-10 from the 3-point line. Sophomore Taylor Mikesell scored 17 points, senior Stephanie Jones added 15 points and sophomore Shakira Austin had 14. The freshman class tallied a total of 29 points. Ashley Owusu led the class with 13 points and three assists. Faith Masonius scored nine, shooting 50 percent from the field, while Diamond Miller scored seven, but lead the Terps with eight rebounds. The Terps will officially open the new season Nov. 5 with a home matchup against Wagner at 11 a.m.