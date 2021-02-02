D.C. United and former Maryland star Donovan Pines got a taste of U.S. soccer. Now he wants more.

“I’ve stayed true to my faith and have always believed in my capabilities and kept practicing,” said Pines, the son of University of Maryland president Darryl J. Pines. “I was on the preliminary [U-23] roster and you never know if you’re going to get called in. So I was doing my homework one night and all of a sudden I got a call and I was like, ‘This is my chance. I’m not going to take this for granted and work hard each day like it’s my last.’