D.C. United and former Maryland star Donovan Pines got a taste of U.S. soccer. Now he wants more.

From his youth soccer days to helping Maryland win the College Cup to emerging as a top defender in Major League Soccer with D.C. United, 22-year-old Clarksville native Donovan Pines has always taken the same principle to the playing field.
“I try not to overthink things too much because it’s a game I love and play every day,” he said. “I try to take it as more of a game/practice perspective, always going in wanting to do my very best because you always want to see growth and you can’t squander opportunities. So I always want to seize the moment whatever moment that is.”
So when he received a phone call on Jan. 7 that he was being added to the U.S. Under-23 roster for a joint U.S. men’s national team training camp, Pines quickly gathered his gear and hopped on an airplane.
Two days later, he was in Bradenton, Florida, training alongside the country’s finest in his third appearance with the U-23 side, having played in two international friendlies in 2019.
He came in excited as he continues to pursue his dream of playing for the USMNT and, even more importantly, he came prepared with his familiar mindset.
“I’ve stayed true to my faith and have always believed in my capabilities and kept practicing,” said Pines, the son of University of Maryland president Darryl J. Pines. “I was on the preliminary [U-23] roster and you never know if you’re going to get called in. So I was doing my homework one night and all of a sudden I got a call and I was like, ‘This is my chance. I’m not going to take this for granted and work hard each day like it’s my last.’
“Hopefully I can prove to the coaches and the trainers and staff on the men’s national team that I’m capable of playing at this level and going to do my best with every opportunity I get.”
During the 14-day camp, which concluded Saturday with a scrimmage against the senior team, the towering 6-foot-5 Pines got valuable touches, learned more about the team’s system of play and showed versatility by playing both sides along the back line along with his typical center position.
“They want you to always compete and show that you care and really want to be here, so that’s also a big thing. So I’m always competing and coming ready to play and always trying to beat out that next player,” he said.
Under the watch of USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter, as well as U-23 coach Jason Kreis, he got in for the entire second half of Saturday’s scrimmage. He held up favorably.
“Donovan is a very interesting prospect with the potential to be a top MLS central defender,” Kreis said. “He is hungry to learn and eager to move forward in his young professional career. He has performed admirably among this group and is working very hard to take on all of the information we have given him in a short period of time.”
Pines has returned home to Maryland, taking a couple more college courses as he nears an undergraduate degree in sociology while continuing to work hard to build on a breakthrough second season with D.C. United.
In the 2020 campaign, he started in 15 of 16 games at center back, logging 1,353 minutes with composed play that featured a dominant game in the air and three goals.
And rest assured, Pines will once again be ready when another phone call comes.
Latest Terps
“Hopefully, I’ll get invited to the next camp because I really want to play for this team and play for my country,” he said. “Growing up, any chance I got I would always watch the U.S. team play and I’ve always said hopefully I would be able to get on that stage. It’s always been a dream to play for the U.S. national team.”