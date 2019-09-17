Maryland basketball’s ‘Midnight Mile’ to return as part of Terps’ preseason events

The Maryland men’s and women’s basketball teams will host a series of events this fall in advance of their respective seasons.
The men’s basketball team will be signing autographs before the Terps’ football game vs. No. 13 Penn State on Sept. 27 from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. on the west concourse of Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Both teams will also hold interactive open practices later in October.
Also among the events scheduled is the “Midnight Mile,” which made its return in 2018 after debuting as college basketball’s original “Midnight Madness” in 1971 under Hall of Fame men’s basketball coach Lefty Driesell. Last year’s edition of the “Midnight Mile” attracted more than 500 students to join the men’s basketball team in a mile run around Kehoe Track as the clock struck midnight to commence the start of the 2018-19 season.
The event is open to all fans to watch, while Maryland students are eligible to run upon presentation of student ID at registration. Gates will open at 11:15 p.m. on Oct. 9 at the Kehoe Track & Field Complex.
The women’s basketball team will host its open practice for fans Oct. 20. Practice will begin at 10 a.m., with coach Brenda Frese mic’d up from 11:30-12:30. The Terps will sign autographs on the court and answer questions in a Q&A session afterwards.
The men’s basketball team will also host an open practice for fans Oct. 27 at 2 p.m. Coach Mark Turgeon will be mic’d up throughout the practice before a Q&A and autograph session afterwards.
Men’s college lacrosse: UMBC named Craig Chick a volunteer assistant coach. Chick just finished his career at Lehigh, earning the university’s highest USILA All-American honor in 93 years. The Edgewater native and South River High graduate was a second-round draft pick of the Dallas Rattlers and earned a spot on the Major League Lacrosse All-Star squad in his first season as a professional.
NFL: The New York Jets waived former Ravens safety Bennett Jackson a few hours before a game against the Cleveland Browns on Monday night. Jackson was inactive for the Jets’ season opener against Buffalo. He was claimed off waivers earlier this month from the Ravens. Jackson turned 27 on Monday and the team wished him a Happy Birthday on Twitter — before later deleting it after he was waived.