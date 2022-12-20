Maryland women’s basketball’s Shyanne Sellers set to play sister for first time in visit to Purdue Fort Wayne

Shayla and Shyanne Sellers have never faced each other as opponents in organized sports — until Wednesday at 11 a.m. when Shyanne and the Maryland women’s basketball team visit Shayla and Purdue Fort Wayne.

Shyanne, a 6-foot-2 sophomore shooting guard for the No. 15 Terps (9-3), said she might have matched up against her sister during practices at Aurora High in Aurora, Ohio. “But not that much besides one-on-one in the front yard,” she said.

Advertisement

If the idea of trying to beat each other contradicts the sibling love the Sellers sisters have for each other, Shayla, a 6-0 senior shooting guard for the Mastodons (4-7), is embracing the challenge.

“It’s super exciting because we’re both competitive,” she said. “We’ve been looking forward to this all year.”

Advertisement

Sisters Shayla, left, and Shyanne Sellers played together at Aurora High School in Ohio. But on Wednesday, when Shyanne and Maryland women's basketball visit Shayla and Purdue Fort Wayne, they will tangle as opponents for the first time. (Handout / HANDOUT)

The Sellers sisters have been major contributors to their respective teams. Shyanne leads Maryland in steals per game (1.8) and ranks second in assists (2.8), third in scoring (13.9) and fourth in rebounds (4.3). Shayla ranks second on Purdue Fort Wayne in scoring at 7.8 points per game and third in rebounds (3.7) and assists (1.4) and is tied for second in steals (1.5).

Terps coach Brenda Frese said she has noticed a difference in Shyanne as she anticipates facing Shayla.

“Yeah, there’s an extra pep in her step,” Frese said. “This is a game that they’ve had circled for a long time. I know it’s going to be a great experience for the family. We’re doing a big family dinner [Tuesday] night. So we’ve invited Shayla, and I think they have, like, 14 different relatives coming in. So they’re very excited.”

Separated by just two years and one day, Shayla and Shyanne are the youngest of four daughters born and raised by Brad and Kym Sellers. Shayla said as much as she (21 years old) and Shyanne (19) love their older sisters, Sydney (26) and Syarra (23), she and Shyanne were almost inseparable.

“Growing up, we were mostly attached at the hip,” Shayla said. “If she was doing something, I was behind her doing it, and if I was doing something, she was right behind me doing it.”

While Shyanne was reticent about opening up before the game against her sister, Shayla was more expansive. She said the pair played soccer, swam, and rode horses together, but also admitted there were times when she wished she could enjoy some experiences on her own.

Sisters Shayla, right, and Shyanne Sellers will tangle as opponents for the first time on Wednesday. (Handout / HANDOUT)

Basketball historians will remember Brad Sellers as a first-round pick in the 1986 NBA draft by the Chicago Bulls who played for them and three other franchises before retiring in 2000 and eventually becoming mayor of his hometown of Warrensville Heights, Ohio. (He did not return multiple requests for comment.)

Shayla said their father never pushed his daughters into playing basketball, noting that their mother introduced them to the sport.

Advertisement

“But after my dad saw us playing, I think he really enjoyed seeing his kids do something that he loved as well,” she said. “He kind of let us do it on our own and find our own love for it.”

This is not the first time a Maryland player has clashed with her sister on the court. Tianna Hawkins met twin sister Tierra when Delaware State traveled to College Park on Dec. 8, 2011, and Malina Howard tangled with her sister Marisa when Goldey-Beacom visited for exhibitions on Nov. 1, 2014, and Oct. 31, 2015.

Frese said former Arizona coach June Olkowski did the same for her when she was a freshman and the Wildcats played at Iowa State on Nov. 25, 1988, and Drake two days later.

“I remember how meaningful that was to go back to the state of Iowa and play in front of your family and friends when I was going to school in Arizona,” she said. “So when those opportunities present themselves, we’re always going to do them. I think it’s an awesome thing to do for families.”

“I know her tendencies,” Maryland guard Shyanne Sellers said of playing against her sister, Shayla, for the first time. “So it’s going to be fun.” (Terrance Williams / AP)

After countless games of one-on-one and “horse” at the family home and high school and AAU practices, the Sellers sisters said they are well aware of what the other likes to do.

“I know her tendencies,” Shyanne said. “So it’s going to be fun.”

Advertisement

Asked if she planned on sharing those tendencies with her teammates and coaches, Shyanne replied with a smile, “Of course I’m going to.”

Shayla said this might be the one game when she barely needs to review the scouting report on an individual opponent. She said she has issued a warning to Shyanne.

“I’ve been telling her, ‘Don’t be flopping over here. I don’t have time for that. I don’t have time for you to be throwing yourself on the floor,’” she said.

Shayla said she expects her parents, both sets of grandparents and more family and friends to attend the game. Neither sister is certain where in the stands they will sit or what color of attire they will wear.

The sisters agreed that they will be primed to take the floor against each other.

“She’s definitely looking forward to this,” Shyanne said. “I don’t think she’s nervous. … She’s really calm and collected.”

Advertisement

Shayla said she is looking for “any win” against her sister. That could involve pulling up for a jumper, blocking a shot or drawing a charge. But she also said that getting an opportunity to play against her sister as a senior is meaningful.

“Especially since it’s my senior year, this is a great memory that I’m going to have for the rest of my life,” Shayla said. “It’s going to be awesome to see a familiar face.”

No. 15 Maryland at Purdue Fort Wayne

Wednesday, 11 a.m.