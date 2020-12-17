ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt says he tested positive for COVID-19, will miss a few ‘SportsCenter’ episodes

Scott Van Pelt, the popular host of ESPN’s late-night “SportsCenter” show, announced Thursday that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
“Won’t be doing shows for a bit after a positive Covid-19 test,” Van Pelt tweeted to his more than two million followers. “Thankfully, no fever & I feel fine. Just can’t smell or taste anything which was my clue to go get a test.
“So, I will hunker down and hopefully can be back at it before too long.”
Van Pelt, who graduated from the University of Maryland in 1988 and has continued to rep his home school during his tenure on ESPN, debuted “SportsCenter” from his new home in Washington, D.C., in August, much to the delight of Terps fans. The 20-year ESPN veteran left Bristol, Connecticut, where the company’s campus is located.
Van Pelt, 54, who has hosted the midnight edition of “SportsCenter” since 2015, also said that his dog, Otis, tore his ACL this week.
“Merry bleeping [Christmas tree emoji] for the squad,” he joked on Twitter. “Appreciate all your kind wishes.”
It’s unclear who will replace Van Pelt on the show in the interim. ESPN personalities such as Matthew Berry, Doris Burke, Todd McShay and Dan Dakich have also revealed that they tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.