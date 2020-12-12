Maryland falls, 27-24, in overtime to Rutgers without Tagovailoa and three starters

COLLEGE PARK — The Maryland football team secured its first win of the season in October when Minnesota’s kicker missed a game-tying extra point in overtime. Its last setback of the regular season will be remembered for a wayward kick in overtime, too.
Sophomore kicker Joseph Petrino’s 50-yard field-goal attempt would have tied the score and sent Saturday’s regular-season finale into a second overtime period. Instead, the kick sailed wide left, and the short-handed Terps allowed visiting Rutgers to leave Maryland Stadium with a 27-24 win.
“To lose any game is disappointing, but to lose in that fashion hurts you even a little bit more,” sophomore quarterback Eric Najarian said. “There are some things we’ve got to get cleaned up, and we’ll do that on Monday.”
The loss prevented the program from earning its first win in a home game to finish the regular season since 2016. It also spoiled a remarkable debut by Najarian, who replaced starter Lance LeGendre in the second quarter.
Najarian — and LeGendre — played significant minutes because usual starter, sophomore Taulia Tagovailoa, was ruled out before the game along with three other starters for medical reasons, according to a team spokesman.
Coach Mike Locksley did not confirm or refute a report by 247sports.com that Tagovailoa and junior inside linebacker Chance Campbell, a Towson resident and Calvert Hall graduate, did not play because they had tested positive for the coronavirus.
“I don’t comment on medical stuff,” Locksley said. “They were just unavailable players for us today.”
Besides Tagovailoa and Campbell, the Terps were forced to play without freshman middle linebacker Ruben Hyppolite II and junior cornerback Jakorian Bennett. They also did not have defensive coordinator Jon Hoke or special teams coordinator George Helow, and Locksley announced that cornerbacks coach Henry Baker called the plays on defense.
Tagovailoa had started the Terps’ first four games, completing 61.5% of his passes for 1,011 yards and seven touchdowns and rushing 25 times for 44 yards and two scores. Tagovailoa had talked to the media on Tuesday, but Locksley said he learned Friday morning that Tagovailoa would be sidelined.
Campbell led the defense in tackles with 43 and solo stops with 22 and had collected 1½ sacks and one fumble recovery for a touchdown.
Hyppolite was tied for fifth in tackles with 18 and had recorded two sacks. Bennett had six tackles and two pass breakups.
LeGendre made his first start of the season at quarterback, sophomore Fa’Najae Gotay started at middle linebacker, and sophomore Deonte Banks started at cornerback.
Despite their absences, Maryland had a shot at cementing a victory. After five lead changes, Najarian hit junior wide receiver Brian Cobbs on third down-and-19 for a 52-yard touchdown. Cobbs, who set career highs in both receptions (five) and yards (99) and caught his first touchdown, gave the Terps a 24-21 lead with 5:57 left in the fourth quarter.
The defense stopped the Scarlet Knights on fourth down, handing the ball back to the offense at its own 42-yard line with 3:14 remaining. But Maryland went conservative, calling three consecutive running plays with Rutgers using three straight timeouts to give its offense another chance with 2:56 left.
The Scarlet Knights marched 61 yards on 11 plays, and with the clock ticking toward zero, junior kicker Valentino Ambrosio — who had missed a 35-yard field goal in the second quarter — converted a 39-yarder to send the game into overtime.
In the extra session, Rutgers moved one yard on 11 plays, but Ambrosio made a 42-yard field goal to give his team the 27-24 lead. The Terps opened their possession with a 10-yard run by senior running back Tayon Fleet-Davis, but redshirt sophomore wide receiver Jeshaun Jones was flagged for an illegal block. Three plays later, Najarian was sacked by senior defensive end Mike Tverdov for a 5-yard loss, forcing Petrino to attempt the 50-yard field goal that would have been the second-longest of his career.
Najarian, a walk-on who had never attempted a pass before Saturday, completed 13-of-24 throws for 224 yards and two touchdowns — of which 174 yards and the two scores occurred in the second half. He said until Friday, he had been working primarily with the scout team.
“It’s always a special moment,” he said of getting inserted into the game. “You kind of have to stay ready. So there’s not much time to go out there and think about what you’re really doing. You’ve just got to go out there and do it. It’s cool to get out there finally, but at the same time, you just go out there and do it.”
LeGendre went 7-of-13 for 42 yards and threw two interceptions before Locksley made the decision to go with Najarian.
“Eric became the guy that gave us the best chance to win,” he said. “We started with Lance, and we sputtered on offense, and we just felt like we weren’t in sync. Whether it was the communication, the reads, the operation, it just wasn’t there, and Eric is a guy that I have a lot of confidence in because he’s taken those reps, that he could operate, and he did a great job. That’s a credit to him for having himself prepared to go out and perform the way that he did.”
The Terps had committed more penalties and lost more penalty yards than their opponents in the first four games, and Saturday was no different. Maryland set season worsts in penalties (12) and penalty yards (145), while the Scarlet Knights were flagged just five times for 50 yards.
On Rutgers’ final three scoring drives, the Terps committed a penalty of at least 15 yards on each, drawing Locksley’s ire.
“The thing I’m most disappointed in is, good teams don’t beat themselves,” he said. “We continue to be a team that plays without discipline with the type of penalties that we have. Good teams don’t beat themselves, and I’ve got to get that fixed starting with me as the head coach. When we go out and play, that we play with the discipline necessary. I thought we played hard, but again, we didn’t play very smart.”
End zone: Maryland fifth-year senior running back Jake Funk carried the ball 17 times for 182 yards and one touchdown, but did not return to the game after spraining his shoulder on a 52-yard rush on the second-to-last play of the third quarter. “It was obviously hard for me, but like we’ve said every year, it’s a next-man-up mentality,” he said. “[Senior] Tayon Fleet-Davis went in there, and he did a great job [33 yards on 10 rushes]. I knew if I couldn’t go because of my shoulder, Tayon was going to do a great job.” … Junior wide receiver Dontay Demus Jr. caught only one pass, but it was good enough for a 23-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. He became the first Terps player to catch a touchdown in four straight games since current Carolina Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore did so in the first four games of 2017. … Maryland’s 3-0 halftime lead marked the program’s first shutout of a Big Ten opponent in the first 30 minutes since Oct. 13, 2008 when that squad built a 24-0 advantage at intermission against Rutgers.