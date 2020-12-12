Maryland falls, 27-24, in overtime to Rutgers without Tagovailoa and three starters

End zone: Maryland fifth-year senior running back Jake Funk carried the ball 17 times for 182 yards and one touchdown, but did not return to the game after spraining his shoulder on a 52-yard rush on the second-to-last play of the third quarter. “It was obviously hard for me, but like we’ve said every year, it’s a next-man-up mentality,” he said. “[Senior] Tayon Fleet-Davis went in there, and he did a great job [33 yards on 10 rushes]. I knew if I couldn’t go because of my shoulder, Tayon was going to do a great job.” … Junior wide receiver Dontay Demus Jr. caught only one pass, but it was good enough for a 23-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. He became the first Terps player to catch a touchdown in four straight games since current Carolina Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore did so in the first four games of 2017. … Maryland’s 3-0 halftime lead marked the program’s first shutout of a Big Ten opponent in the first 30 minutes since Oct. 13, 2008 when that squad built a 24-0 advantage at intermission against Rutgers.