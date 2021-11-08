Riley Nelson, a Montgomery County native and top 40 recruit in Class of 2023, commits to Maryland women’s basketball

Riley Nelson, a Montgomery County native and top 40 recruit in the Class of 2023, announced her commitment to Maryland women’s basketball on Sunday night.
Nelson, a 6-foot wing from Clarksburg High School, is a four-star prospect and ranked the No. 36 overall player in the country by ESPN.
“Oh my god, my heart skipped a beat,” Terps coach Brenda Frese said during Nelson’s video on social media announcing her college choice.
Nelson’s commitment continues a strong recruiting push by Frese of late. Nelson joins Amiyah Reynolds and Summer Bostock as Maryland commits this weekend.
Reynolds, ESPN’s No. 21 overall junior prospect, will reunite with Mila Reynolds, ESPN’s No. 60 overall senior prospect, in College Park. The Indiana star’s announcement comes almost three weeks after Illinois wing Emily Fisher became the first recruit in Frese’s 2023 class.