Rick Court, former strength coach who resigned after reportedly abusing Maryland football players, hired by Michigan school district

Almost three years after his resignation in the wake of the heatstroke death of Jordan McNair, former Maryland football strength and conditioning coach Rick Court has been hired as the coordinator of athletic strength and conditioning for a Michigan school district.
Greenville Public Schools last week announced in a news release the addition of Court to a role that, according to The Daily News, will have him “responsible for promoting athletic development with a year-round, unified and comprehensive strength and performance training program for athletes and athletic teams.”
In the release, the school district noted Court’s time at Maryland but made no mention of the end of his tenure at College Park, a resignation in August 2018 prompted after an ESPN report cited several players, both anonymously and on the record, who criticized Court’s coaching methods.
According to an independent review of the Terps’ football program, Court was “was effectively accountable to no one” and “engaged in abusive conduct during his tenure at Maryland.” The review found that he would “attempt to humiliate teammates” by throwing food, weights and, once, a trash can full of vomit. Court’s profanity was also often “excessive and personal in nature,” according to the report.
The decision to hire Court was received with mixed emotions by members of the Greenville Board of Education during a meeting Monday in which they discussed the matter. The board issued a statement to The Daily News on Tuesday, saying that the “majority” of the board supports the hire.
The statement also mentioned a “mitigating process,” which, according to The Diamondback, includes a “60 working day probationary period.”
Court, hired by former Terps coach DJ Durkin, was the first staffer to leave the program in the fallout of McNair’s death on June 13, 2018. The Sun reported in 2020 that Court was paid over $300,000 in 2019, as part of $8.1 million spent on buyouts.