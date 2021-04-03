Former Rhode Island guard Fatts Russell joining Maryland men’s basketball as Terps strike in transfer portal again

“What really sold me on joining Maryland is, obviously, coach Turgeon is a great coach,” Russell told The Baltimore Sun in a phone interview. “I feel like he does a great job with his players and everything like that, and I feel like I can trust him. ... He emphasized that to me, that they didn’t have a point guard last year, that I would be coming in and trying to fill in that role. That played a big part but I’m just trying to be a part of something special. That’s the main thing.”