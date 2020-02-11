Previewing No. 9 Maryland men’s basketball vs. Nebraska: Game time, odds and how to watch

With eight games remaining before the Big Ten Tournament and three contests against Michigan State and Rutgers, teams just two games behind Maryland, the Terps have an opportunity to extend their lead in conference standings. They’ll try to do it at home, where they are 13-0 this season, and against a Cornhuskers team that has won just two games in conference play. However, Maryland has often played down to the level of its competition. On the road against Northwestern, which sits last in the Big Ten, the Terps trailed by as many as 15 before a passionate halftime speech from coach Mark Turgeon and a plea to play “street ball” reversed the Terps’ fortunes. Maryland has shown the ability to stay composed and rally from deficits but Tuesday night marks an opportunity to separate themselves from the pack in a crowded Big Ten conference.