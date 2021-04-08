Here’s what’s in Maryland men’s basketball coach Mark Turgeon’s $17 million contract extension

If a buyout increase is triggered, the buyout amount for the following contract year will increase based upon the the current year’s buyout amount. For example, the buyout amount for the first contract year is $5 million. If a $1 million buyout increase is triggered in the first contract year (May 1, 2021-April 30, 2022), the buyout amount of the second contract year would become $6 million, the buyout amount for the third contract year would adjust to $5.5 million, etc.