Maryland men’s basketball puts away pesky Penn State, 74-68, for program-record 10th straight Big Ten home win

COLLEGE PARK — It wasn’t pretty, but it was productive.

The Maryland men’s basketball team relinquished a 12-point advantage in the first half and watched visiting Penn State take its first lead in the second before finishing off a 74-68 victory Saturday afternoon before an announced sold-out crowd of 17,950 at Xfinity Center.

Advertisement

With the win, the Terps (17-8, 8-6 Big Ten) not only bounced back from Tuesday night’s 63-58 loss at Michigan State, but they continued to distance themselves from being forced to play in the opening round of the Big Ten Tournament.

Maryland is at least three games ahead of the bottom four teams in the conference, which are scheduled to play on March 8, the first day of the league tournament. The Terps currently sit in position for the No. 7 seed, which means they would play on March 9.

Advertisement

Maryland also continued its strong play at home, earning a program-record 10th straight home victory against a Big Ten opponent to move to 13-1 at Xfinity Center this season.

Senior shooting guard Hakim Hart led all scorers with 23 points and added five rebounds and four assists. Graduate student point guard Jahmir Young chipped in 18 points, four rebounds and four assists and sophomore power forward Julian Reese, a Baltimore resident and St. Frances graduate, amassed 11 points and five rebounds. Senior small forward Donta Scott added nine points, 10 rebounds and four assists.

Armed with a 31-28 lead at halftime, Maryland watched Nittany Lions fifth-year senior shooting guard Jalen Pickett score seven points in the first 1:53 and managed just two points to cede the lead to Penn State for the first time.

The Terps appeared to right the ship with a 9-0 run fueled by four points from Reese, but the Nittany Lions continued to chip away at the deficit, drawing to within 55-52 with 7:12 left.

That’s when Maryland ran off nine unanswered points, including five from Hart. He added six more points on a layup-and-one and a 3-pointer to help the Terps put away a pesky Penn State squad.

Freshman point guard Kanye Clary came off the bench to pace the Nittany Lions (14-11, 5-9) with 17 points, Pickett racked up 15 points, five assists and three rebounds, fifth-year senior shooting guard Andrew Funk added 14 points and five rebounds and senior shooting guard Seth Lundy compiled 11 points and seven rebounds. But Penn State dropped its third game in a row and fell to 3-8 on the road.

The Terps opened the game with a 3-pointer from Scott but then went 3:15 without a point. That opened the door for Penn State to tie the score at 3 when Lundy drained a 3-pointer at the 17:13 mark.

A jumper by graduate student shooting guard Don Carey at 16:24 not only ended the drought, but also kicked off eight unanswered points by Maryland. The run was aided by eight straight missed shots by the Nittany Lions, who finally got a 3-pointer from fifth-year senior shooting guard Myles Dread at 11:49 to stop a 5:24 scoreless skid.

Advertisement

The Terps responded with another 7-0 spurt with the last four points coming from junior shooting guard Ian Martinez to enjoy their largest lead of the half at 18-6 with 8:27 remaining.

The teams went back-and-forth for the next four minutes before Penn State found some semblance of offensive rhythm to end the final 3:26 on a 12-7 burst. Clary scored four points during the Nittany Lions’ closing stretch.

Still, Maryland maintained a 31-28 lead at halftime thanks to five straight points from Young, who drained a 3-pointer and a midrange jumper within a 62-second span.

This story will be updated.

No. 1 Purdue at Maryland

Thursday, 6:30 p.m.

Advertisement

TV: Big Ten Network

Radio: 105.7 FM