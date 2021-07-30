Old Dominion transfer Xavier Green joining Maryland men’s basketball, finalizing 2021 roster

“I’m excited to join the Maryland men’s basketball program and I am thankful for the opportunity,” Green said in a news release. “I love the energy and character of the coaching staff and I feel they want what is best for me and the program. I felt Maryland was the school to bring the best out of me and I am extremely blessed to have this chance. I’m really excited to play in front of Terp Nation and I know they will be ready to go after they missed the games last season. The program will get everything I have this season and I can’t wait to get started.”