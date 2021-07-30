Old Dominion transfer Xavier Green joining Maryland men’s basketball, finalizing 2021 roster

Former Old Dominion guard Xavier Green is joining the Maryland men’s basketball team, the school announced Friday, the fifth transfer to join the program this offseason. Green’s addition finalizes the Terps’ roster for the 2021 season as their 13th scholarship player.
A native of Williamsburg, Virginia, Green spent the last five seasons with the Monarchs, appearing in 122 games and making 90 starts. He redshirted his freshman year and is using the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA as a response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Green, 6-foot-6 and 200 pounds, was named Conference USA Tournament MVP in the 2018-19 season and made the conference’s all-defensive team. He averaged 8.7 points and 2.2 assists at Old Dominion.
“I’m excited to join the Maryland men’s basketball program and I am thankful for the opportunity,” Green said in a news release. “I love the energy and character of the coaching staff and I feel they want what is best for me and the program. I felt Maryland was the school to bring the best out of me and I am extremely blessed to have this chance. I’m really excited to play in front of Terp Nation and I know they will be ready to go after they missed the games last season. The program will get everything I have this season and I can’t wait to get started.”
Green gives Maryland another veteran option in the backcourt, which will be led by rising senior Eric Ayala, the team’s leading scorer last season, and Fatts Russell, a transfer from Rhode Island.
“We’re excited to add Xavier’s veteran leadership, experience and talent to our locker room as we finalize our roster for the upcoming season,” Turgeon said in the release. “Xavier has the ability to impact the game in a lot of different ways. To be named to an all-defensive team in a 14-team league is particularly impressive. He is a wonderful young man who is driven to complete his college career at the highest level and he will be a great addition to our program.”
Center Qudus Wahab (Georgetown), guard Ian Martinez (Utah), and Pavlo Dziuba (Arizona State) also transferred to Maryland this offseason.