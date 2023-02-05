No. 8 Maryland women’s basketball rebounds with 90-54 rout of No. 10 Ohio State, program’s largest margin of victory over a top 10 team

Diamond Miller #1 of the Maryland Terrapins celebrates after scoring in the third quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Xfinity Center on February 05, 2023 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images) (Greg Fiume / Getty Images)

COLLEGE PARK — Brenda Frese got her wish.

In the aftermath of Thursday night’s 96-82 loss at No. 6 Iowa and with an upcoming game against No. 10 Ohio State on the horizon, Frese vowed that her No. 8 Maryland women’s basketball team would be eager to face the Buckeyes.

The Terps made their coach look prescient as they broke a 7-7 tie with 12 unanswered points to close out the first quarter and never looked back en route to a 90-54 shellacking late Sunday afternoon before an announced 11,167 at Xfinity Center. The victory was the program’s largest over a top 10 team.

Maryland’s performance might have seemed especially gratifying after Thursday’s setback to the Hawkeyes against whom the Terps led for only 12 seconds and trailed by as many as 20 in the second quarter.

The Terps (19-5 overall, 10-3 Big Ten) picked up their sixth win in their past seven games against an opponent that had been the favorite to win the conference title. Maryland tagged Ohio State with its worst setback since a 100-56 loss to UConn on Nov. 16, 2015.

The Terps also held the Buckeyes to their lowest output since a 66-50 decision to Purdue on Dec. 28, 2019.

As usual, Maryland relied on its Big Three of shooting guards. Senior Diamond Miller had a game-high 29 points, 10 rebounds and three steals, senior Abby Meyers scored 22 points and had six rebounds, and sophomore Shyanne Sellers amassed 19 points, nine assists, four rebounds and three steals. Sellers had scored a career-high 26 points at Iowa.

Miller, who was named to the Ann Meyers Drysdale Final 10 List and the Wooden Award Midseason Top 20 List last week, was sensational in the second half. She scored 18 points on 6-for-9 from the field and converted five of seven free throws.

After hitting a layup and drawing a foul on the same play, Miller flexed both arms and stuck her tongue out at the home crowd, which cheered her vigorously.

Ohio State, which had entered the game ranked in the Top 10 among all NCAA Division I teams in turnovers forced and steals per game, got a taste of its own medicine. The Terps induced the Buckeyes into a season-worst 24 turnovers and second-worst 15 steals.

The Terps began quickly, scoring the game’s first five points. Meanwhile, Ohio State missed its first five shots before freshman small forward Cotie McMahon dropped in a layup 2:55 into the first quarter.

After the Buckeyes went on a 5-2 burst to tie the score at 7-7 with 4:29 remaining, they did not score a point for the remainder of the quarter, missing four shots and turning the ball over six times.

Maryland took advantage with a 14-0 run in the last 3:45 of the first quarter and the first 16 seconds of the second. Meyers scored 10 points during the spurt on a pair of 3-pointers and a layup.

When senior shooting guard Jacy Sheldon made a layup 30 seconds into the second period, it finally ended a 4:59 drought for Ohio State. But every time the Buckeyes tried to mount a comeback, the Terps responded to maintain at least a double-digit lead and entered halftime with a 42-30 advantage.

Sophomore point guard Taylor Thierry paced the Buckeyes (20-4, 9-4) with 21 points, seven rebounds and three assists, and senior shooting guard Taylor Mikesell added 12 points and four rebounds. But Ohio State lost for the fourth time in its past five games.

