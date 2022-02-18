In rare start, Mimi Collins propels No. 13 Maryland women’s basketball over No. 18 Ohio State, 77-72, for 8th straight win

Maryland began to distance itself in the fourth quarter by embarking on an 8-3 spurt for a 67-57 advantage with 7:32 remaining. Ohio State trimmed the deficit to five points at 69-64 with 5:31 left after former Terp Taylor Mikesell nailed a deep 3-pointer, but Maryland scored six consecutive points to remain comfortably ahead of the Buckeyes, who dropped to 19-5 overall and 11-4 in the Big Ten with their first loss since a 77-58 setback to No. 9 Michigan on Jan. 27.