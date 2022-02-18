In rare start, Mimi Collins propels No. 13 Maryland women’s basketball over No. 18 Ohio State, 77-72, for 8th straight win

The Maryland women’s basketball team found an unlikely catalyst Thursday night.
In her first start since Jan. 2, redshirt junior power forward Mimi Collins scored five of her 12 points in the fourth quarter and eight in the second half to propel the No. 13 Terps to a 77-72 win Thursday night at Xfinity Center.
Collins, who also grabbed four rebounds, was one of four Maryland players in double figures. Sophomore power forward Angel Reese led the team with 21 points and 15 rebounds for her Big Ten-leading 15th double-double of the season, junior shooting guard Diamond Miller chipped in 18 points, six rebounds and two assists and graduate student point guard Katie Benzan amassed 11 points, six rebounds and four assists.
With the victory, the Terps improved to 20-6 overall and 12-3 in the Big Ten. They averted what would have been their first season sweep by the Buckeyes, who won the first meeting, 95-89, on Jan. 20.
Trailing 39-34 at halftime, Maryland scored the first six points of the third quarter for a 40-39 lead – the team’s first since going up 9-6 with 5:32 left in the first quarter. Although Ohio State rallied to regain the advantage at 50-47 with 5:41 remaining in the third quarter, the Terps responded with a 12-4 spurt to take a 59-54 lead into the final frame.
That run was aided by a technical foul on Buckeyes coach Kevin McGuff with 2:58 left after he took umbrage with a foul call on one of his players. After Reese sank two free throws, Benzan drained two more free for the rare four-point possession.
Maryland began to distance itself in the fourth quarter by embarking on an 8-3 spurt for a 67-57 advantage with 7:32 remaining. Ohio State trimmed the deficit to five points at 69-64 with 5:31 left after former Terp Taylor Mikesell nailed a deep 3-pointer, but Maryland scored six consecutive points to remain comfortably ahead of the Buckeyes, who dropped to 19-5 overall and 11-4 in the Big Ten with their first loss since a 77-58 setback to No. 9 Michigan on Jan. 27.
Mikesell, who transferred to Oregon after her sophomore year and then Ohio State, scored a game-high 29 points in her first appearance back in College Park since the 2019-20 season. Junior point guard Jacy Sheldon added 22 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Collins was inserted into the starting lineup because Reese, a Baltimore resident and St. Frances graduate, was benched for missing part of the team’s shootaround. Maryland also played without starting point guard Ashley Owusu, who sat out her fourth consecutive game since spraining her right ankle in the first quarter of a 67-62 win at Michigan State on Feb. 3.
Still, the Terps enjoyed a 9-6 lead with 5:32 left in the first quarter, but that proved fleeting. Ohio State closed out the frame on a 10-3 run that included shutting out Maryland over the final 2:47.
Reese’s layup with 8:52 left in the second quarter ended the 3:56 drought, but the Buckeyes continued to create some space, enjoying their largest lead of the game of 11 points at 35-24 with 4:46 remaining. The Terps did close out the half on a 10-4 spurt to draw to 39-34 at halftime.
This story will be updated.
