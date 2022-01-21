No. 12 Maryland women’s basketball drops second straight Big Ten game, 95-89 at Ohio State

Entering Thursday, the Maryland women’s basketball program could comfort itself in the knowledge that all five of its losses this season occurred at the hands of opponents ranked in the top eight of the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll.
No longer.
For the second game in a row, the Terps dug themselves into a hole in the first half that was too deep to climb out of, falling 95-89 against host Ohio State on Thursday night at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio.
With Sunday’s 69-49 rout at the hands of No. 8 Michigan, Maryland (12-6, 4-3 Big Ten) suffered back-to-back losses to conference opponents for the first time since 2018 when that squad fell to Purdue, Minnesota and Michigan in an eight-day span. The program is also 4-3 to open league play for the first time since 2014 when it went 4-3 as a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference.
The Terps played without coach Brenda Frese, who had joined her family in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to mourn the death of her father, William “Bill” Frese, who died Sunday at the age of 89 after a long battle with prostate cancer. His funeral is scheduled for Friday.
Maryland did see a familiar face in Taylor Mikesell, who spent her first two years in College Park and was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2019 before transferring to Oregon. Now with the Buckeyes, the senior shooting guard shredded the Terps defense for a game-high 33 points on 11-for-13 shooting, including a perfect 5-for-5 from 3-point range and 6-for-6 from the free-throw line.
Mikesell was joined in double figures by junior point guard Jacy Sheldon (24 points, 10 assists and four rebounds) and junior power forward Rebeka Mikulasikova (10 points and five rebounds). Ohio State improved to 14-3 and 6-2.
All five of Maryland’s starters reached double digits — a group led by sophomore forward Angel Reese’s 22 points and 11 rebounds (her 11th double-double of the season) and graduate student power forward Chloe Bibby’s 20 points and seven rebounds. At one point, Bibby scored nine consecutive points — all on 3-pointers – in the final two minutes, but it wasn’t enough.
Trailing 45-37 at halftime, the Terps began forging a comeback in the third quarter, opening the frame on a 10-4 spurt to narrow the deficit to 49-47 with 6:23 left.
But the Buckeyes responded with a 10-2 run over 2:42 span. Mikesell fueled the burst with five points, and Ohio State took a 65-57 lead into the fourth quarter.
In the final quarter, Maryland clawed its way back to make it a two-possession game twice at 87-83 with 42 seconds left and 89-85 with 32 seconds remaining. But the Buckeyes relied on layups in transition by Sheldon and graduate student power forward Tanaya Beacham to close out their fifth consecutive victory.
Unlike that 20-point setback to Michigan on Sunday, the Terps didn’t wait until the second quarter to dig themselves into a hole. After Maryland took a 6-3 lead in the first 2:53, Ohio State scored seven unanswered points over a 48-second stretch for a lead it would not relinquish.
After Reese hit a layup to make the score 17-12 with 2:48 left in the opening frame, the Buckeyes embarked on an 8-0 run. Maryland’s drought came to a merciful end thanks to a 3-pointer by redshirt junior forward Mimi Collins before the buzzer sounded.
The Terps rallied in the second quarter, scoring nine unanswered points over a 3:11 span to narrow the deficit to 33-30 with 3:19 remaining. But Ohio State closed out the period on a 12-7 spurt fueled by six points from Sheldon for a 45-37 advantage at halftime.
Reese, a Baltimore resident and St. Frances graduate, paced Maryland with 10 points and five rebounds. Sophomore point guard Ashley Owusu chipped in eight points, three rebounds and three assists.
Mikesell scored 11 points in the first quarter and finished with a game-high 16 points at halftime on 5-for-7 shooting, including 4-for-4 from 3-point range. Sheldon, the team’s leading scorer at 20.4 points per game, had seven assists, six points, and two rebounds through the first two quarters.
This story will be updated.
NORTHWESTERN@NO. 12 MARYLAND
Sunday, 1 p.m.
Stream: BTN-Plus