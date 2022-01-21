No. 12 Maryland women’s basketball drops second straight Big Ten game, 95-89 at Ohio State

With Sunday’s 69-49 rout at the hands of No. 8 Michigan, Maryland (12-6, 4-3 Big Ten) suffered back-to-back losses to conference opponents for the first time since 2018 when that squad fell to Purdue, Minnesota and Michigan in an eight-day span. The program is also 4-3 to open league play for the first time since 2014 when it went 4-3 as a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference.