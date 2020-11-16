NBA draft insider Jeremy Woo on Jalen Smith, Anthony Cowan and Maryland men’s basketball

With Anthony, I think he has a chance to get a look in camp. But if he’s going to make it, it’s going to take him some time just because the bar is really high to clear, particularly for small guards. If you’re a good backup point guard, you can play in the NBA for a long time. Every year, there are really good guards who kind of fall by the wayside and end up going to the G League or overseas because there are only so many spots for guards, and particularly if you’re smaller. So he’s going to have to keep fighting.