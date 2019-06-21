Three-star defensive back Shane Mosley commits to Maryland football, joining brother Jordan

On Wednesday, Maryland football made three-star safety Shane Mosley an offer. On Thursday, Mosley accepted and made his commitment.

Mosley, a rising senior at Haverford High School in Havertown, Pa., is rated a three-star recruit by 247Sports and will join his brother, Jordan Mosley, a rising sophomore linebacker who played in 10 games for the Terps as a freshman, on the Terps roster.

The Terps now have 13 commitments for the Class of 2020, and Mosley moves their class up to No. 27 in the country and No. 7 in the Big Ten.

On his high school team, Mosley plays defensive back and wide receiver, but he was specifically recruited by Maryland as a defensive back. Haverford went 9-3 during Mosley’s junior season.

Mosley chose Maryland among 13 offers.

He joins three-star cornerback commits Tarheeb Still, Rashad Battle, and Devyn King and safety Beau Brade (River Hill) with the Terps.

He is coach Michael Locksley’s seventh commit in June and fifth in seven days. Maryland's recruiting class is currently composed of six offensive players and seven defensive players.

All 13 are three-star prospects, and five are from Maryland, including Brade, offensive guard Jordan White (DeMatha), wide receiver Corey Dyches (Potomac), and offensive tackles Ja’Khi Green (St. Frances) and Santana Saunders (C.H. Flowers).