Darryl Morsell’s deep 3 in final seconds lifts No. 9 Maryland to wild comeback win over Minnesota, 74-73

On a night when the Maryland men’s basketball team’s top big man sat on the bench for much of the first half with foul trouble and its senior leader struggled to hit shots, junior guard Darryl Morsell delivered last-second heroics for the No. 9 Terps.
Minnesota’s Gabe Kalscheur missed the front end of a one-and-one and Morsell hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1.9 seconds left to lift Maryland past Minnesota, 74-73, completing a 17-point comeback. The Terps’ 16-point deficit at halftime was their largest of the season.
According to Maryland, it’s the Terps’ biggest comeback victory since being down 19 to No. 17 North Carolina State at halftime in an 85-82 win in a 2004 Atlantic Coast Conference tournament semifinal.
Per ESPN Stats & Information, Maryland has three comebacks from down at least 15 points this season, tied with Auburn and Nicholls for the most in Division I. They previously erased 14-point halftime deficits in wins over Illinois on Dec. 7 and Northwestern on Jan. 21.
The late shot was as surprising as the player who hit it. It was just the 14th 3-pointer of the year for Morsell, the junior guard from Mount Saint Joseph. He’s shooting 35% on 40 attempts from deep this season after hitting just 18 of 62 (29%) from behind the line last season.
The victory puts Maryland (23-5, 13-4 Big Ten) in the driver’s seat to win its first Big Ten regular-season title since joining the league before the 2014-15 season. The Terps, who lead the Big Ten by two games, can earn at least a share of the league championship with a victory Saturday over Michigan State in College Park.
As he has done so many times this season, coach Mark Turgeon reverted to a zone to jumpstart a comeback effort from his team. Maryland slowly cut into Minnesota’s lead mainly on the efforts of Smith, who scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half and added 12 rebounds.
Down two, Maryland fouled Kalscheur with 12 seconds left. As his shot clanked off the front of the rim, Wiggins grabbed the rebound and passed it to Cowan, who faked a corner shot then passed back to Wiggins. Wiggins begin to drive before passing back to Morsell at the top of the key, who hit an NBA-length 3-pointer to give the Terps their first lead since the 18:14 mark of the first half.
Daniel Oturu’s last-second shot came up short, giving the Terps’ their fourth comeback from 14 at halftime.
Similar to Maryland’s loss to Ohio State, the Terps had to combat early foul trouble and a hot-shooting team. The Gophers made their first five shots and hit six of their first seven 3-pointers, building an 18-6 lead by the first media timeout.
An incensed Turgeon was assessed a technical foul for voicing his frustration after Smith was called for his second foul in the game’s first five minutes.
Smith sat for the majority of the first half and checked back in at the 4:15 mark, only to pick up his third foul 22 seconds later. With Smith on the bench for most of the first half, Turgeon turned to a rotation of big men in Donta Scott, Chol Marial, Joshua Tomaic and Ricky Lindo Jr. None had much success defending Oturu, who recorded 15 points and five rebounds in the first half.
Oturu finished with a game-high 28 points and 11 rebounds.
Senior guard Anthony Cowan Jr. was also assessed a technical foul in the first half after hitting the ground following a driving layup. It was the second technical in as many games for Cowan, who was assessed a tech and fifth personal foul in Sunday’s loss to Ohio State.
The struggles continued for Cowan, who broke Keith Booth’s record with his 127th consecutive start Wednesday night, but recorded 10 points on 2-for-15 shooting and missed all eight of his 3-point attempts.
No. 24 Michigan State@No. 9 Maryland
Saturday, 8 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Radio: 105.7 FM, 980 AM