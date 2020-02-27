Darryl Morsell’s deep 3 in final seconds lifts No. 9 Maryland to wild comeback win over Minnesota, 74-73

Smith sat for the majority of the first half and checked back in at the 4:15 mark, only to pick up his third foul 22 seconds later. With Smith on the bench for most of the first half, Turgeon turned to a rotation of big men in Donta Scott, Chol Marial, Joshua Tomaic and Ricky Lindo Jr. None had much success defending Oturu, who recorded 15 points and five rebounds in the first half.