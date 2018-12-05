After rocky tenure as New Mexico head coach, Mike Locksley returns to Maryland with long road ahead

When offensive coordinator Mike Locksley was passed over for Maryland’s football head coaching position after serving as interim coach for the last six games of the 2015 season, much of it had to do with how impressive a candidate DJ Durkin appeared to be.

Still, one of the reasons Durkin, the then-relatively unknown Michigan defensive coordinator, emerged as the favorite and was hired also had to do with what happened during Locksley’s three seasons as head coach at New Mexico.

It was not just Locksley’s coaching record there — back-to-back 1-11 seasons followed by an 0-4 start in 2011. There was also some trepidation about Locksley’s off-field problems that led to his abrupt departure from Albuquerque, N.M.

Locksley had been named in a complaint, which was later settled out of court, alleging sexual harassment and age discrimination against a female athletic department aide. He also had been suspended 10 days without pay for a physical altercation with an assistant coach.

According to a report in the Albuquerque Journal in August 2009, the attorney for Sylvia Lopez alleged that Locksley fired her client because she was not a “young gal” in order to help entice recruits to select the Lobos.

"Coach Locksley asked Ms. Lopez how old she was and when she told him she was 54, he said, 'You're old enough to be my mother,' " attorney Whitney Warner said then. "It's pretty clear he's not happy with her because of her age.”

Former New Mexico athletic director Paul Krebs told the newspaper that Lopez retired. Krebs, who was forced to resign in 2017 amid allegations of misusing university funds, could not be reached for comment. Neither Warner nor Lopez were available for comment.

The assistant coach, J.B. Gerald, alleged in a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in 2010 that Locksley choked and punched him in the face during a coaches’ meeting in September 2009. Gerald’s attorney wrote that Locksley’s punishment “was insufficient to deter further acts of violence.” According to the Albuquerque Journal, Locksley admitted the altercation happened, but denied punching or choking Gerald. Locksley returned to the job after serving his suspension.

Gerald, who now works for the Syracuse football program, could not be reached for comment.

According to those familiar with the last head coaching hiring process at Maryland, former athletic director Kevin Anderson was wary of promoting Locksley, who had been 1-5 as Randy Edsall’s midseason replacement, because of what happened at New Mexico.

Despite being part of the decision-making process as Anderson’s top senior associate in 2015, first-year athletic director Damon Evans didn’t have the same trepidation about hiring Locksley now, three years later.

On Tuesday night, Evans announced the hiring of the 48-year-old Locksley, who is finishing his third season on Nick Saban’s staff at top-ranked Alabama and his first as the team’s offensive coordinator.

“As we narrowed the search for the individual best suited to lead our program, Michael not only stood out for his talent as a coach, but most importantly for the role he has played as a mentor to student-athletes throughout his career and his deep commitment to helping them grow into leaders on and off the field,” Evans said in a statement Tuesday.

Locksley, who was named the Frank Broyles Award winner Tuesday as the top assistant coach in the Football Bowl Subdivision, will be introduced Thursday at a news conference in College Park.

Those familiar with the decision to bring Locksley back to Maryland, where he had spent 10 years under three different coaches, said Lockley’s career and personal growth while at Alabama played a major factor in his hiring.

“I think the people involved in the search process heard what they needed to hear to feel confident that he has grown,” a source familiar with the process said Wednesday.

Neither Evans nor Locksley were available for comment Wednesday.

Those who have known Locksley for a long time said that is the case.

“He’s as different as a high school senior to the guy that’s getting ready to get drafted into the pros,” longtime local high school coach and former Michigan assistant coach Biff Poggi said Wednesday. “I think he’s as far away from New Mexico, and for taking over for Randy, as you can imagine.”

Gordy Combs, who coached Locksley in his college career as a defensive back at Towson University and later gave Locksley his first coaching job shortly after graduating in 1992, said “you have to go through those pains of growing up and Mike has gone through that as a head coach.”

Poggi, who has had several players at both Gilman and St. Frances recruited by Locksley — most recently four-star linebacker and Alabama commit Shane Lee — said Lockley’s tenure at New Mexico was a mistake from the start.

“He was a hard-working guy, started in the business, worked his way up, became a good recruiter, got a coordinator’s job. But nobody every mentored Michael,” Poggi said. “The worst thing that happened to Mike was that he got the head coaching job at New Mexico. He was not prepared, he wasn’t ready. He didn’t have any mentoring. He had no idea what it was like to be in that position.”

Poggi said the coach who will take the reins at Maryland has undergone a significant transformation, largely through working under Saban, who some consider the best college football coach ever.

“He has been under the Leonardo da Vinci of mentoring coaches,” Poggi said. “It has nothing to do with X’s and O’s. What Mike learned the last three years is discipline, process, how an organization functions.

“Mike got like a three-year management degree from the Harvard of football. And that is why Mike is ready to go. Had Mike been anyplace else, he might not be ready to go. He would never have survived at Alabama had he not become an acolyte to that teaching.”

Poggi said Locksley’s growth goes beyond the football field.

“He understands how a corporate suite works, how management works. He understands how there’s an organizational chart and a chain of command,” Poggi said. “He understands that you can’t do that job all by yourself.