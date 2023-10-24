Maryland football associate head coach Kevin Sumlin won’t join team at Northwestern after being charged with DUI

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Kevin Sumlin, associate head coach and co-offensive coordinator for the Maryland football program, was arrested early Saturday morning and charged with driving under the influence in west-central Florida. He won't join the team to Northwestern on Saturday. (Chris Pietsch/AP)

Maryland football coach Mike Locksley said Tuesday that Kevin Sumlin will continue in his role as associate head coach and co-offensive coordinator but will not accompany the team this weekend to Northwestern after he was arrested early Saturday morning and charged with driving under the influence in west-central Florida.

“We’re aware of the charges. It’s disappointing,” Locksley said during the opening of his weekly media availability. “As coaches, we have to set the example and model and behavior that we want [for] our players. And we take it very seriously. At the same time, I will also say he’s part of our football family, and we’re going to support Kevin. To me, that’s a personnel issue that we’ll let the personnel and what we’ve done in the past kind of dictate how things play out.”

A little later, Locksley disclosed that Sumlin would not join the Terps (5-2, 2-2 Big Ten Conference) as they seek to end a two-game losing streak against the Wildcats (3-4, 1-3).

“It’s a personnel decision,” Locksley said. “We’ve handled these situations athletically in the past, and I think that we’ll follow those same situations. But by this being a personnel matter, I’m not going to get into the weeds with it.”

According to an arrest report filed by Hillsborough County, which encompasses Tampa, Sumlin incorrectly parked a gray Nissan sedan with a Florida license plate and the engine running in a parking spot in the 5900 block of North US Highway 301.

An officer at the scene “detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from the defendant’s breath, observed his eyes to be red and watery, his movements to be slow and lethargic, him to fumble around the vehicle, and his balance to be unsteady,” according to the report.

During a series of field sobriety exercises, Sumlin “showed multiple signs of impairments” and was arrested at 12:40 a.m. He was booked at 2:11 a.m. and was released at 8:56 a.m. on a $500 cash bond.

According to the report, Sumlin refused a blood alcohol concentration test, which means his license will be suspended for one year. He surrendered an Arizona driver’s license.

Sumlin, who was listed as living in Bethesda, was in Florida this past weekend while the Terps were on a bye.

Locksley said Sumlin would be subject to disciplinary action but declined to outline what that would look like.

“It’s a personnel issue,” he said. “I don’t put out what we do to our players, and I don’t talk about what we do with our coaches. It’s a personnel matter. It will be handled. If you look at our track record of what we’ve done in the past, you can probably have an idea of what will take place.”

“We’re aware of the charges. It’s disappointing," Maryland football coach Mike Locksley, pictured Friday watching a high school football game at Spalding, said of Kevin Sumlin's DUI arrest. “As coaches, we have to set the example and model and behavior that we want [for] our players." (Terrance Williams/for Capital Gazette)

Locksley unbothered by Michigan’s alleged illegal scouting

In other Big Ten news, Locksley did not put much emphasis on the growing controversy surrounding whether Michigan stole signs by illegally scouting games involving conference opponents.

“It didn’t bother me,” he said. “It goes on in college football. Now maybe not as elaborate as that, but we’re a team that’s a no-huddle team. We signal a lot and we have all types of anti-spying techniques where we switch who’s the lead signal guy. It’s not anything that I knew about. I don’t know if it had any effect on anything we’ve done.”

According to ESPN.com, Connor Stalions, an analyst on the Wolverines staff reportedly at the center of the scheme, bought tickets in his own name for more than 30 games at 11 Big Ten schools over the last three seasons, the NCAA has determined. Sources also told ESPN that someone in a seat purchased by Stalions apparently used his smartphone to film a home team’s sideline during a game.

The NCAA prohibited schools from scouting teams in opposing stadiums in 1994 as a cost-cutting measure for all members. The NCAA football handbook also includes Article 11 subsection H that reads, “Any attempt to record, either through audio or video means, any signals given by an opposing player, coach or other team personnel is prohibited.”

On Thursday, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, the brother of Ravens coach John Harbaugh, denied any wrongdoing or any knowledge of sign stealing. Stalions was suspended with pay on Friday.

Stalions is a former captain in the United States Marine Corps who worked from 2013 to 2016 as a student assistant while at the Naval Academy and then as a graduate assistant. On his now-deleted LinkedIn page, he highlighted his talent for “identifying and exploiting critical vulnerabilities and centers of gravity in the opponent scouting process.” According to that LinkedIn account, he had been a volunteer at Michigan from 2015 to 2022 before being hired full-time in May 2022.

Maryland officials declined to comment on the situation, citing an ongoing NCAA investigation into the matter. But Locksley acknowledged that the coaches must alter their signals and calls before the Terps’ game against the Wolverines on Nov. 18 at SECU Stadium.

“We have to decide whether we want to wristband things, whether we change our signals based on if someone has them,” he said. “Those things do come into play, but I’m more concerned about Northwestern than I am worrying about Michigan down the road.”

The Wolverines continue to be under investigation for illegal recruiting during a period deemed off-limits by the NCAA when the country was dealing with the ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. Harbaugh already served a three-game suspension by the university after the NCAA rejected a proposed four-game suspension.

Maryland tight end Corey Dyches, scoring against Towson on Sept. 2, will play Saturday against Northwestern after missing the past two games with an injury. (Steve Ruark/AP)

Injury report

Locksley said three starters — senior cornerback Tarheeb Still, junior tight end Corey Dyches and senior left guard Corey Bullock — will be back for Saturday’s game. Still and Dyches sat out the past two games, while Bullock missed the 27-24 setback to Illinois on Oct. 14. And junior safety Dante Trader Jr., a McDonogh graduate who hasn’t played since pulling his left hamstring in a 37-17 loss at No. 3 Ohio State on Oct. 7, has returned to practice.

“We have most of our guys back healthy and ready to go,” Locksley said. “The bye week couldn’t have come at a better time.”

Donnell Brown’s breakthrough

In his first season since transferring from St. Francis (Pa.) on the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision level, defensive end Donnell Brown has validated the coaches’ scout of him. The 6-foot-3, 254-pound junior is tied for second among the Terps in interceptions (two), fifth in sacks (two) and ninth in total tackles (16) and ranks fourth in tackles for loss (3 1/2).

While pointing out that the FCS has players just as big as their peers on the Football Bowl Subdivision level, Brown acknowledged that he had to adapt to the speed.

“Coming from my situation where I could freelance a little bit, just getting more comfortable in the system,” he said. “Now that I’ve been in the system, just kind of getting more comfortable in that aspect. So I’m kind of performing a little bit better and doing what I need to do.”

Maryland at Northwestern

Saturday, noon

TV: Big Ten Network

Radio: 105.7 FM

Line: Maryland by 13 1/2