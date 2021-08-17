There are few Black football coaches in college and the NFL. Maryland’s Mike Locksley has formed a coalition to change that.

Locksley grew tired of talking about the issue and wanted to start paving the way for the next generation of minority coaches. So, he reached out to people like Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, Alabama coach Nick Saban and Ravens executive vice president Ozzie Newsome and launched the National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches. One year since its inception, the NCMFC has provided resources to minority coaches from all levels of football, with the hope of making them better job candidates.