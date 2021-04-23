‘Best haircut I ever got’: Michael Roche emerges as unofficial barber for Maryland men’s lacrosse team

“I was pretty confident because at that point, I was cutting my own hair a lot,” Roche said. “I was like, ‘If I’m cutting my own hair, how hard can it be to cut someone else’s hair?’ So I just kind of dove into it, and I don’t think he was worried either because you can’t see anyone for a while. We were just seeing the guys on the team anyway. So it was like, ‘Whatever. How bad can it be?’”