One year after Jordan McNair's death, University of Maryland looks to remember and move forward

Nearly every time Tayon Fleet-Davis walks into the Maryland football locker room, the junior running back’s eyes wander directly across from his own dressing stall to the one enclosed in plexiglass.

It belonged to Jordan McNair and now serves as a memorial to the offensive lineman from Randallstown. McNair died a year ago Thursday, at age 19, after suffering heatstroke during a team conditioning test 15 days earlier.

“Every time I see it, in the morning for a workout, it just pushes me,” Fleet-Davis said recently. “Just reminds me not to take anything for granted. That we only get to live this life once, so let’s go.”

As they did in the weeks and months after McNair’s death — starting with a somber ceremony at the indoor practice facility and punctuated by the celebration after a second straight season-opening upset of Texas — the Terps will continue to honor his memory as they prepare for the 2019 season.

To commemorate the first anniversary of McNair’s death Thursday, Maryland players and first-year coach Michael Locksley will participate in community events at McDonogh School, where McNair starred, as well as at an elementary school in Washington.

When summer workouts officially began as players returned for summer classes May 29 — exactly a year after McNair’s heatstroke — Locksley let the team’s leadership council decide whether the players would work out that day or take the day off.

Fleet-Davis, a member of the council, said the players “all felt like it was the best thing” to work out.

McDonogh high school football lineman Jordan McNair watches from the sideline during a game on Sept. 16, 2016, before his arrival at Maryland.

Senior cornerback Tino Ellis, also one of the team’s designated leaders, said not much was said about McNair that day, yet his presence was felt.

“Honestly, it was a normal type of workout, the guys knew they had to come in and work,” Ellis said. “We were aware of what happened that day and we’re just trying to move on from it and work in Jordan’s honor.”

The team will commemorate McNair throughout the 2019 season and beyond. Many of the rituals honoring his memory from a year ago remain unchanged.

“We have the sticker on our helmet [with McNair’s jersey number]. We try not to dwell on the moment,” Fleet-Davis said. “We always have Jordan around in [the indoor practice facility] and in Gossett [Team House]. We just want to play hard for him.”

Maryland wide receiver DJ Turner wears a sticker in remembrance of offensive lineman Jordan McNair (79), who died after collapsing on a practice field during a spring practice.

Learning from tragedy

Damon Evans will mark the first anniversary of his tenure as Maryland’s athletic director June 25. For everything else that happened — including national championships in men’s soccer this past fall and women's lacrosse last month — Evans’ first year after being promoted from interim director will mostly be remembered for McNair’s death.

“When you’re dealing with a tragic situation such as this, you can’t overlook what happened here,” Evans said last week. “We’ve always got to reflect on what happened here. You don’t want to forget.

“We always want to remember Jordan. The championships have been great, but the focus has got to still be the health and safety of the student-athletes, and provide them with an environment that is conducive for them to learn and have success here and to make sure we’re putting in [procedures] to prevent this from happening [again].”

To that end, Maryland has adopted all 20 recommendations made by national sports medicine expert Rod Walters, who reviewed what happened the day McNair became ill — in particular, the protocols that were not followed correctly; most significantly not using cold-water-immersion treatment that experts say could’ve saved McNair’s life.

The last of the measures — the hiring of a head team physician to oversee all Maryland sports and work outside the athletic department — will be finalized after a national search.

“What you learn is that you’ve always got to continue to improve, continue to assess where you are as a program and always look to enhance what you’re doing,” Evans said. “In this case, taking a look at your policies, procedures and protocols as it relates to the health and safety of our student-athletes is something that we’ve got to continue to strive to get better at.”

A hard-earned perspective

Locksley was in Tuscaloosa, Ala., when McNair died, getting ready to start his first season as Alabama’s offensive coordinator after sharing the job the season before. It was his third season working for Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban since being hired as an offensive analyst in 2016.

Having served two previous stints at Maryland as an assistant — first under Ron Vanderlinden and Ralph Friedgen, and later as offensive coordinator under Randy Edsall — Locksley still had emotional ties to the program as well as a personal one to McNair. Locksley’s daughter, Kori, now a soccer player at Auburn, was classmates with McNair at McDonogh.

Locksley also had a son who died at a young age, Meiko, who was 25 when he was shot and killed in Howard County in September 2017 in what remains an unsolved case. After Meiko’s death, Martin McNair and his wife, Tonya, reached out to Locksley and his wife, Kia. Locksley did the same after Jordan McNair died.

A spokesman for attorney Billy Murphy, whose firm is representing the McNairs in their lawsuit against the university, said Tuesday that Martin McNair will speak during the event at McDonogh.

“There are currently no other plans to comment at this time,” law firm spokesman Zac McDaniels wrote in an email.

Martin McNair, the father of deceased Maryland lineman Jordan McNair, left, welcomes Michael Locksley before Locksley's introduction as football coach.

Locksley will use his own tragedy to help him coach this year’s team and others at Maryland in the near future.

“I’ve always equated it to raising kids,” he said. “The fact that I deal with it, I go through it, I understand some of the emotions of trying to move forward and not be stuck. At the same time, there’s a grieving process and some of the best advice, and I use it with our guys, is that you’ll never get over it, you learn to get through it. So, what we do as a staff and a football family is find a way to help each other through it and move forward in the right way.