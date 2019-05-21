Maryland first baseman Maxwell Costes (Gilman) named Big Ten Freshman of the Year

Maryland first baseman Maxwell Costes has been named Big Ten Freshman of the Year, the league announced Tuesday.

Costes, a Gilman graduate from Baltimore, led the league freshmen in slugging (.500), RBIs (44), home runs (12), doubles (14) and total bases (101). He is the second Terp to receive the Big Ten honor. He also was named to the All-Big Ten first team.

In addition, Terps outfielder Randy Bednar was named to the second team and shortstop AJ Lee, third baseman Taylor Wright, starting pitcher Hunter Parsons and designated hitter Michael Pineiro were named to the second team.

Maryland (28-27, 12-12), the No. 6 seed, plays No. 3 Illinois in the league tournament Wednesday.

Michigan’s Jordan Brewer was named the Big Ten Player of the Year, while Indiana’s Andrew Saalfrank was named Pitcher of the Year and Indiana’s head coach Jeff Mercer was named the Big Ten Coach of the Year.