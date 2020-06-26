Former Maryland QB Max Bortenschlager reportedly transferring to Florida International

Former Maryland quarterback Max Bortenschlager has transferred to Florida International as a graduate student, according to report from SB Nation’s Underdog Dynasty.
Bortenschlager is eligible to play immediately and will have two seasons of eligibility, according to the report, after announcing his decision to leave Maryland in January.
A former three-star prospect, Bortenschlager played in 19 games for Maryland, throwing for 1,522 yards with 11 touchdowns and five interceptions. He started eight games in 2017 after Kasim Hill and Tyrrell Pigrome each suffered season-ending injuries, passing for 1,313 yards and 10 touchdowns, including a career-high 255 yards and three touchdowns against Northwestern as the Terps finished 4-8. He also started one game as a freshman in 2016, completing 14 of 29 passes for 191 yards and a touchdown a 28-7 loss to No. 19 Nebraska.
Bortenschlager played in three games on special teams in 2018 before suffering a season-ending ankle injury. A lower-body stress fracture kept him out the entire 2019 season.
At Florida International, Bortenschlager will compete to replace starter James Morgan, who was drafted by the New York Jets in the fourth round. The Panthers went 6-7 in 2019, including an upset win over Miami, to reach a bowl game for the third straight season under coach Butch Davis.