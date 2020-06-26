Former Maryland QB Max Bortenschlager reportedly transferring to Florida International

A former three-star prospect, Bortenschlager played in 19 games for Maryland, throwing for 1,522 yards with 11 touchdowns and five interceptions. He started eight games in 2017 after Kasim Hill and Tyrrell Pigrome each suffered season-ending injuries, passing for 1,313 yards and 10 touchdowns, including a career-high 255 yards and three touchdowns against Northwestern as the Terps finished 4-8. He also started one game as a freshman in 2016, completing 14 of 29 passes for 191 yards and a touchdown a 28-7 loss to No. 19 Nebraska.