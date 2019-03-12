Maryland wrestling coach Kerry McCoy to step down after NCAA championships

Kerry McCoy, who has served as the Maryland wrestling coach for the past 11 seasons, announced on Tuesday that he will be stepping down after the NCAA championships later this month.

During his tenure, McCoy guided the Terps to four top-20 finishes at the NCAA championships, three Atlantic Coast Conference titles and coached eight Terps to a total of 12 All-America awards. He was named ACC Coach of the Year three times.

However, Maryland has struggled in the Big Ten, winning just one conference match since joining the league in the 2014-15 season. The Terps have produced eight Big Ten placers, 12 national qualifiers and 20 Academic All-Big Ten selections since joining the conference, in addition to two Big Ten postgraduate scholars.

"Kerry achieved notable accomplishments during his tenure, including managing the move from the ACC to the Big Ten, the top wrestling conference in the nation," athletic director Damon Evans said in a statement. "As a coach and a mentor, he has helped shape the lives of our wrestling student-athletes and guided these young men to grow academically, athletically and socially. I want to thank Kerry for everything he has done for this university and the Terrapin family, and wish him success in his next endeavor."

McCoy, a former head coach at Stanford and three-time All-American during his college wrestling career at Penn State, will continue leading the Terps through the NCAA championships, held March 21-23 in Pittsburgh. Associate head coach Jimmy Sheptock will then take over as interim coach while a national search for Maryland's next head coach is conducted.

"It has been an honor to serve as the Head Wrestling Coach at the University of Maryland for the past 11 years," McCoy said in a statement. "So many student-athletes, administrators, supporters of the program and fans have impacted my life in a positive way. While looking forward to my next journey, I will cherish the memories and relationships that I have established here and will carry them with me as I go forward."