No. 2 Maryland women’s lacrosse routs Saint Joseph’s, 15-5, in season opener with blend of new and familiar faces

COLLEGE PARK — Maryland women’s lacrosse coach Cathy Reese wondered how both her offense and defense, which largely consist of a mix of experienced veterans and new faces, would look in 2023.

The offense is dealing with the departure of Aurora Cordingley, the team leader in goals and assists last season. On defense, a combination of returning starters, transfers and freshmen forms a unit that Reese-coached teams take pride in.

The offense conquered the challenge, using a more balanced attack as nine goal scorers worked together to defeat Saint Joseph’s, 15-5, in the No. 2 Terps’ season opener Saturday afternoon.

“We saw a lot of players making an impact,” Reese said. “I love that over half our goals are assisted, I love that we were moving the ball well and I love that we were finding different ways to score.”

How it’ll replace Cordingley’s production is the biggest question Maryland faces this season as the program looks to rebound from a Final Four defeat in 2022.

Reese’s approach to doing so won’t be to identify a singular replacement for her top goal scorer, but to use a committee approach to supplement the loss of 67 goals and 51 assists.

Seniors Libby May (Hereford) and Hannah Leubecker, who finished last season second and third on the team in goals, respectively, combined for three goals Saturday to lead the new-look attack. The coach also plans to lean more heavily on midfielders to put the ball in the net.

Four midfielders scored in the win, including a hat trick from sophomore Jordyn Lipkin. For depth, Reese added two top freshmen at the position. Kori Edmondson, the top-ranked recruit in the 2022 class out of McDonogh, tallied an assist and Jaylen Rosga scored twice on three shots in her college debut.

“I’m just trying to learn as much as I can from our senior class,” Rosga said. “We have such an amazing leadership group. Being able to just be a sponge and soak it all in from those girls has really helped.”

Maryland women's lacrosse coach Cathy Reese shouts words of encouragement during the NCAA Tournament semifinal against Boston College at Homewood Field on May 27, 2022. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

Defense again figures to be the Terps’ strength. The group that’s consistently a staple of Reese’s teams is led by graduate student Abby Bosco, who led the team with 26 caused turnovers and was second in draw controls with 89 a season ago.

A member of the Tewaaraton Award watch list, Bosco transferred to Maryland from Penn before last season with two remaining years of eligibility. She’s accompanied in the backfield by Marge Donovan, another Ivy League graduate transfer who Reese said “looks good” despite suffering a lower leg injury in the first quarter Saturday.

The unit also returns Brianna Lamoureux, Aiden Peduzzi and Maddie Sanchez, giving Reese every starter from a defense that allowed the second fewest goals in the country last season.

Reese will rely on those returning players to help newer and younger Terps get up to speed, the coach said. Maryland runs a unique style of defense that is foreign even to Donovan.

“We’re relying on those people a lot,” Reese said. “These new people coming in and being willing to learn and watch and listen has been great.”

Kennedy Major (Gerstell) and Clancy Rheude serve as additions to the deep defense. Major, who missed all of her freshman season because of injury, collected four ground balls and forced two turnovers Saturday. Rheude, the 2021 America East Co-Defensive Player of the Year at Albany who also redshirted last year with an injury, also forced two turnovers.

“For someone that’s coming off of an injury, to come back and play your first actual game back from injury, but also your first college game … there’s a lot of things that you’re going through,” Reese said of Major. “She’s going to just continue to get better and we’re gonna have so much fun watching her over the next four years.”

Senior goalkeeper Emily Sterling (John Carroll) held the Hawks to five goals in the season-opening win. The 2022 IWLCA Goalie of the Year is coming off a 169-save season in which she started 20 of 21 games.

On Saturday, Sterling made eight saves on 13 shots on goal as the Terps’ defense limited quality looks at the net.

“She bailed us out a lot,” Reese said. “She’s a leader back there for us and is one of the captains the team selected. They value her voice and her opinion and her leadership and her ability to control the defense. She’ll be a crucial part of our defensive success this season.”

The challenge of continuing to blend together experienced players with new ones awaits Reese, who’s chasing her sixth national title as she enters her 17th season as coach.

In Game 1, Reese’s attempt at mixing her new collection of players together led to a dominant win. With veterans at key positions coupled with promising additions, another run to the Final Four is within reach.

“I’m trying a lot of different combinations,” Reese said. “We’ve got a lot of room to grow, but a good starting point.”

No. 2 Maryland at No. 5 Syracuse

Friday, 3 p.m.

Stream: ACCNX