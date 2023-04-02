No. 10 Maryland women’s lacrosse tops No. 15 Michigan, 13-7, behind big 4th quarter and 5 goals from Libby May

COLLEGE PARK — The women salvaged the weekend for Maryland lacrosse.

Less than 24 hours after the No. 2 men were blindsided by visiting Michigan in a 16-11 loss, the No. 10 women ensured they would not meet a similar fate against the No. 15 Wolverines, using a 5-0 run in the fourth quarter to cement a 13-7 victory Sunday afternoon before an announced 2,368 at SECU Stadium.

Senior attacker Libby May, a Sparks resident and Hereford graduate, scored a game-high five goals to help the Terps (10-3, 2-0 Big Ten Conference) extend their winning streak to seven. Michigan is the fourth straight and fifth overall ranked opponent Maryland has defeated this season.

The men’s team’s upset loss by the Wolverines on Saturday served as a cautionary tale to Terps coach Cathy Reese.

“If you look at the men’s game yesterday and you look at NCAA basketball, look at what we’re watching,” she said. “Even in our landscape of lacrosse, you’ve got to play the game. It doesn’t matter who you’re playing, it doesn’t matter where, it doesn’t matter when. You’ve got to show up, and we have to compete. So it’s really just reemphasized our focus on ourselves and how we need to be the best Maryland team we can be against anybody we play.”

Libby May (9), shooting against Boston College last season, scored five goals to lead Maryland women's lacrosse to a 13-7 win against Michigan on Sunday. (Karl Merton Ferron/AP)

Reese took it a step further, noting how the first semifinal of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament featured San Diego State trailing in the second half until Lamont Butler’s last-second jumper gave the Aztecs a 72-71 win Saturday night against Florida Atlantic.

“The shot at the very end to make San Diego State win is just a huge reminder that you’ve got to compete,” she said. “We’ve got to compete for the full 60 minutes. So our focus is really kind of just bringing it back to us. Let’s work on ourselves and our execution, what we need to do to be successful on offense and defense, and to just put our best foot forward.”

The Terps never trailed against Michigan on Sunday, but they couldn’t pull away from the Wolverines through the first three quarters. After Maryland assumed a 7-3 advantage on a goal from senior attacker Hannah Leubecker with 10:40 left in the third quarter, Michigan scored three straight in a 4:16 stretch to draw within 7-6 midway through the frame.

May’s third goal of the game ended a 6:15 drought for the Terps and kickstarted a 6-1 burst in the final 19:25, including a 5-0 run in the last 11:40. During that spurt, May scored twice, and junior attacker Chrissy Thomas added one goal and one assist as the offense was an efficient 5-for-6 in the fourth quarter.

In addition to May, starting midfielder Shaylan Ahearn, a Woodbine resident and Glenelg Country graduate, contributed one goal, three assists and three draw controls, and junior attacker Eloise Clevenger, a Woodstock resident and Marriotts Ridge graduate, scored twice.

Thomas, who came off the bench to provide two goals and two assists, headlined a group of reserves who combined for four goals and three assists, and May appreciated their contributions.

“Something we always preach at Maryland lacrosse is, everybody needs to be dangerous because that’s the hardest team to scout,” she said. “So that’s something we always focus on. We need those contributions, and anybody in any given game can step up and make plays. So when people are making plays out there, it doesn’t matter who it is, it just opens up opportunities for everybody else.”

The reserves’ performances helped offset quiet outings from Leubecker, a Forest Hill resident who scored one goal on four shots and finished with two turnovers, and freshman midfielder Kori Edmondson, a Severn resident and McDonogh graduate who was shut out on three attempts and turned the ball over three times.

Defensively, the Terps relied on senior goalkeeper Emily Sterling, a Bel Air resident and John Carroll graduate who made a game-high 12 saves. And graduate student defender Abby Bosco chipped in seven draw controls, two ground balls and two caused turnovers while taking the lead in limiting Wolverines sophomore attacker Jill Smith to one goal on six shots, two assists and six turnovers.

Smith had already set the program’s single-season record for goals with 45 in only 12 games.

“Yes, I was on her, but it’s all about everyone with me, the six other defenders and Emily, and trusting the defensive game plan,” Bosco said. “Sometimes I might shift off of her, but everyone has each other’s back, and we followed the game plan, we stuck to it. We shifted the way we were supposed to shift, and that’s how it resulted.”

In addition to Smith, graduate student midfielder Erin Garvey scored twice, and junior goalie Maya Santa-Maria stopped nine shots, including six in the first quarter. But Michigan (9-5, 2-2) lost for the first time in four games because it was unable to gain much traction in possession as Maryland won 4 of 7 draw controls and the Wolverines turned the ball over four times in the fourth quarter.

“I thought if we had more possessions, that would have allowed us to find more of a rhythm offensively and get comfortable with whatever defense they were throwing at us,” coach Hannah Nielsen said. “But we didn’t have that. They were winning the draws clean, and we had to make a defensive stop to get the ball, and that’s not the position you want to be in. We’ve got to fix that area and get more of the ball because I think that could have changed things for us.”

