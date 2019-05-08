Maryland's Olankitkunchai first in program history to advance to NCAA women's golf championships

The Maryland women’s golf team fell just short of advancing past the regional round of the NCAA championships Wednesday, but the run isn’t over for a rising Terps star.

Maryland finished three rounds at the Auburn regional at Saugahatchee Country Club in Opelika, Ala., at 15-over-par, missing a spot in the top six by three strokes. The Terps, who reached the program’s first NCAA regional since 2012, finished seventh in the 18-team event, with Vanderbilt, Florida State, Duke, Virginia, Auburn and Tennessee advancing.

Meanwhile, Terps sophomore Virunpat Olankitkunchai of Thailand finished tied for third in the regional to advance to the national championships, joining Linette Holmslykke of Murray State and Angelica Moresco of Alabama. According to Maryland, Olankitkunchai is the first golfer in program history to advance to the NCAA championships.

Olankitkunchai is one of 132 golfers (from an initial field of 384) that will compete at the national championships May 17-22 at The Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Ark. The final three days of the championships will be televised live by the Golf Channel.