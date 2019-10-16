The 5-foot-10 Young averaged 24.3 points per game as a senior and was ranked by ESPN as the No. 32 overall player and the No. 8 guard in the country. She was named to the All-State first team in 2016-17 and the All-State first real elite roster in 2017-18 and 2018-19. An alternate for the United States Under-17 National Team, Young led West Des Moines Valley High School to state championships in 2017 and 2019.