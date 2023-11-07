No. 14 Maryland women’s basketball opens season with 98-75 win over Harvard behind Shyanne Sellers’ 25 points

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Maryland junior guard Shyanne Sellers led all scorers with 25 points and seven assists in the No. 14 Terps' season-opening 98-75 win over Harvard on Monday in College Park. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

COLLEGE PARK — Another year, another season-opening blowout for Maryland women’s basketball.

The No. 14-ranked Terps took care of business in dominant fashion Monday at Xfinity Center with a 98-75 win over Harvard for the program’s 15th straight victory in a season opener.

The real tests will come next week versus Nos. 6 and 2 South Carolina and UConn, respectively, but the 23-point triumph was a proper start.

The Terps displayed a balanced, high-powered offense behind leading scorers Shyanne Sellers and Brinae Alexander. The two guards are the team’s top two returning players who are required to step up their output to fill the void left by Diamond Miller and Abby Meyers, two stars who were selected in the first round of the WNBA’s draft in April.

Through one game, Sellers and Alexander did just that.

Sellers, a junior guard, led all scorers with 25 points and seven assists, while Alexander, a graduate student guard, followed with 15 points on five 3-pointers.

Last season, Miller, Meyers and Elisa Pinzan accounted for just less than half of the team’s points, leading the Terps to a 28-7 regular-season record and an Elite Eight appearance in the NCAA Tournament. In the Terps’ first game since their departure, they put up a point total they topped just once last year.

Sellers scored 13.9 points per game last season to earn All-Big Ten second-team honors. Alexander scored 9.0 points per game off the bench, but the 2022 transfer from Vanderbilt started alongside Sellers, returning starter Faith Masonius (six points), returning guard Lavender Briggs (seven points) and graduate transfer guard Jakia Brown-Turner (11 points).

Maryland's Brinae Alexander, a graduate student guard, had 15 points on five 3-pointers in Monday's win over Harvard. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

Sellers and Alexander made it clear from the jump that they’d be leading the way. Maryland sprinted out to an early double-digit lead thanks to two 3s from Alexander and another from Sellers. Alexander, one of the best sharpshooters on a Maryland team that finished 11th among major conference teams in 3-point percentage last season, went 5-for-8 from behind the arc.

While Brown-Turner, an Oxon Hill native and transfer who scored 10.3 points per game during her career at NC State, led Maryland’s group of seven newcomers, it was freshman Riley Nelson who showed her immense potential in the brief time she played.

The point guard entered seven minutes in and scored her first and only bucket on a fast break to help give Maryland a 31-11 lead at the end of the first quarter. Nelson, a five-star recruit from Clarksburg, also flashed her ball-handling skills and dished out two assists while playing 10 minutes.

Allie Kubek and Emma Chardon aren’t newcomers, but they are returning from knee injuries that ended their 2022-23 seasons. The two forwards combined for 18 points off the bench.

Harvard outscored Maryland 23-21 in the second quarter to enter halftime down 18 points, and the Crimson would keep the contest from turning into a total rout for the remainder of the game. Sellers scored nine of her 25 points in the second and seven more in the fourth to ensure any Harvard comeback attempt would be for naught.

Maryland is back on the court Sunday against a Gamecocks team that bounced the Terps from the NCAA Tournament in the Elite Eight last season.

This story will be updated.

No. 14 Maryland at No. 6 South Carolina

Sunday, 1 p.m.

TV: ABC