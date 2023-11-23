Maryland women’s basketball starts fast but can’t hold early lead in 87-67 loss to No. 23 Washington State

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Maryland women's basketball coach Brenda Frese instructs her team against UConn on Nov. 16 in Storrs, Connecticut. (Jessica Hill/AP)

Maryland women’s basketball took an 11-point lead in the first quarter but could not hold on in an 87-67 loss to No. 23 Washington State on Thursday in the first game of the Cancun Challenge.

Thanks to a first-quarter scoring outburst from Lavender Briggs, Maryland (2-3) built a double-digit advantage while shooting 65% from the field. But a balanced scoring effort from Washington State (6-0) spurred a 21-8 second-quarter run that put the Cougars ahead, while the Terps shot just 3-for-19 in the frame.

After a hot start, the Terps finished the game shooting 30.3% from the field, including 4-for-20 in the fourth quarter. Bri McDaniel and Riley Nelson each went 2-for-12, and Maryland hit just 5 of 16 attempts from 3-point range.

Briggs led the Terps with 18 points, while Allie Kubek and Jakia-Brown Turner each scored 11. Shyanne Sellers finished with nine points on 3-for-10 shooting.

Charlisse Leger-Walker recorded a triple-double for Washington State with 11 points, 13 assists and 15 boards. Five other Cougars scored in double figures.

This story will be updated.