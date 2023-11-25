Maryland women’s basketball cruises past UMass, 92-63, for second straight win at Cancun Challenge

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Maryland women’s basketball cruised past UMass, 92-63, on Saturday for a second straight win at the Cancun Challenge.

On the back of three double-digit scorers, the Terps (4-3) never trailed en route to their largest margin of victory this season.

NC State transfer Jakia Brown-Turner put in her best effort as a Terp with 17 points on 7-for-9 shooting and four rebounds. Shyanne Sellers pitched in 13 points and six assists, while Brinae Alexander tallied 13 points and led the defensive effort with a career-high six steals.

The Terps thrived on both ends of the court, shooting 50.8% from the field and 26 of 33 from the free throw line. Defensively, Brenda Frese’s squad wreaked havoc, forcing a season-high 28 turnovers while recording a season-best 19 steals.

Maryland’s defensive success created transition opportunities, as the Terps outscored UMass 28-7 in fast break points and 42-16 in points off turnovers.

“I thought our mentality was right when we came out,” Frese said. “It was great to see Jakia and Shy get us going and Nae with her defense really set the tone. … It’s nice to see Jakia have her most points as a Terp, with more to come. A career high for Nae with her steals, so just a nice way to end the tournament to extend some minutes to our bench.”

Maryland closed the first quarter on a 6-1 run to secure a 23-12 lead. Brown-Turner scored 11 points in the frame, nearly outscoring the Minutewomen (1-7) by herself.

The Terps carried that momentum into the second quarter with a 15-2 run that helped create a 38-17 lead. Sellers tallied seven points and a pair of assists in the quarter to create a 48-25 advantage going into halftime.

Maryland maintained its 20-point lead by outscoring UMass 28-27 in the third quarter, shooting 10 of 11 in the period to enter the fourth up 76-52.

The Terps flexed their depth in the third quarter as Emily Fisher, Mary Sareen and Summer Bostock each contributed points to close out the 29-point victory.

Maryland begins a five-game homestand against Niagara on Wednesday.

Niagara at Maryland

Wednesday, 7 p.m.

Stream: BTN+