No. 14 Maryland women’s basketball routs Towson, 112-78, with record 21 3-pointers; star freshman Angel Reese injured

COLLEGE PARK — The Maryland women’s basketball team earned a reputation by the end of last season as a squad that could kick dust up on almost any team by halftime and leave them with a crushing defeat.
Though Towson often proved tricky to overpower completely, the No. 14 Terps eclipsed 100 points for the second straight time this young season Thursday, dispatching the Tigers, 112-78, in their first game at the Xfinity Center since the pandemic struck in March. It was Maryland’s largest margin of victory (34 points) through four games.
Though new faces energized the Maryland offense, the returning figures that helped bring home the 2020 Big Ten tournament title looked like they were picking up where they left off last spring. Sophomore Diamond Miller spearheaded the scoring with a career-high 28 points, followed by reigning Big Ten Freshman of the Year Ashley Owusu with a career-high 25.
What should have been a sweet night for Maryland soured early, as freshman guard Angel Reese, the No. 2 overall recruit from St. Frances, left the court in the first quarter on crutches.
Reese earned co-Big Ten Freshman of the Week laurels this past weekend after averaging 17 points and 8.7 rebounds in her debut at the Gulf Coast Showcase in Florida. The Baltimore native scored two points on Thursday before her injury, returning to the sideline with a boot on her right foot just before halftime.
Without its freshman spark, Maryland remained formidable. Another newcomer, senior guard Katie Benzan, served up what was promised when arriving as a graduate transfer from Harvard in April, making six 3-pointers to fuel her 21 point-total and helping lead Maryland to 21 3-pointers, a program and Big Ten record, just seven shy of the NCAA mark. Miller made five 3′s while Owusu and senior Chloe Bibby each hit three.
Questions around Maryland’s presence at the 3-point arc that percolated when its leading 3-point shooter, Taylor Mikesell, departed the program in the offseason were nowhere to be found Thursday. The Terps went 21-for-31 from downtown, a rate of 67.7%.
At the game’s start, Towson descended on Maryland like a quickly moving downpour: definitely there, but for all of about a few minutes. The Tigers swapped leads with their hosts until the Terps defense laid down the press and swallowed Towson’s shooters up.
Ignited by a 3-pointer from Benzan, Maryland embarked on a 10-0 run. By the time Towson resurfaced, a second-chance basket by McDonogh alum Aleah Nelson, it found itself looking up from an 18-point deep ditch. The Tigers trailed 30-14 by the first-quarter buzzer.
Missed Towson shots fell victim to Maryland’s speedy clean-up crew; the Terps collected 15 boards on defense versus Towson’s five, though the Tigers managed some offense (eight points) off second chances while plugging in baskets here and there. When Towson did score, it wasn’t enough to snuff the flames pouring from Terps’ hands beyond the arc as 6-foot-3 guard Miller, Benzan, 6-foot-1 senior Bibby and 6-foot guard Owusu combined to drain five 3-pointers, something that very well could have set Maryland on track to bury its visitors by halftime.
Towson would not be shaken off like flies. The Tigers did find a way to chill the Terps offense down towards the latter five minutes of the second frame, limiting their hosts to a handful of layups while enjoying the sound of the referee’s whistle. But of the 11 chances at the free-throw line, Towson added just four points and lagged behind its hosts 55-30 at the half. The Tigers managed to hit 50% at the free-throw line by the end of game, 11-for-22.
Maryland made clear it knew Towson senior Kionna Jeter, the redshirt senior guard that poured in 27 points against East Carolina this season, in the first half. As the 5-foot-8 guard worked to force paths in the Terps’ court, defenders like Miller and Owusu stuffed her up, limiting her output.
In the third quarter, Jeter found those routes. She made her way into the basket nine times in the third quarter, iced by a trio of 3′s to end up leading the Tigers by the end of the night with 28 points.
But in the final frame, the Terps finally leaned on the gas. As Miller excelled beyond the arc, recording three 3′s of her night’s total, Maryland sped towards its blowout victory.
This story will be updated.
MOUNT ST. MARY’S@NO. 14 MARYLAND
Tuesday, 1 p.m.
