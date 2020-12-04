No. 14 Maryland women’s basketball routs Towson, 112-78, with record 21 3-pointers; star freshman Angel Reese injured

Towson would not be shaken off like flies. The Tigers did find a way to chill the Terps offense down towards the latter five minutes of the second frame, limiting their hosts to a handful of layups while enjoying the sound of the referee’s whistle. But of the 11 chances at the free-throw line, Towson added just four points and lagged behind its hosts 55-30 at the half. The Tigers managed to hit 50% at the free-throw line by the end of game, 11-for-22.